Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 12, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 06:43 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A family get together is in the offing and will prove most exciting. Those forced to live away may face administrative difficulties, but these will only be initial hiccups. Property will give good returns. Fiery passions are waiting to be unleashed, so make this evening a special one! It is celebration time, as you get a promotion or hit a jackpot! Those feeling emotionally drained are likely to get a chance to recuperate. Repayment of a loan can prove difficult, but you will find a way around it

Love Focus: You may feel ignored by someone you love, but this may not be so.

Lucky number: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Keeping parents or family elders informed about your whereabouts will be important today. You may set out on a pilgrimage with someone close. Don’t go in for a property without verifying the details, as you can be hoodwinked by unscrupulous persons. You will get a chance to entertain someone you are out to impress on the social front. Those trying to boost income will have to figure out new ways. A medical condition will show signs of improvement. An added burden may come on your shoulders that may be difficult to sidestep.

Love Focus: You can get romantically involved with someone you have only passing acquaintance with.

Lucky number: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your spirit of adventure promises to take you out on a happening trip. Your brilliant performance on the academic front will open many avenues for you. On the social front, you will be able to make all the right moves to win people over. A financial upswing is foreseen that will make you comfortable on the monetary front. You are likely to consolidate your financial position and be better placed monetarily. Health remains satisfactory, if not neglected. Family and friends may prevail upon you to spend time with them today.

Love Focus: You can go steady with someone whom you had always admired.

Lucky number: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Stars for travel look bright and you may go ahead with your plans. You may get in two minds regarding a property. You are likely to excel professionally or academically. You will have to be meticulous in sending out invitations for a party being organized at home. Your confidence is likely to win the day for you on the professional front. You will need to do some financial planning before putting money in your dream project. Health wise you will feel on the top of the world. A tough situation on the family front may be faced and get you all worked up.

Love Focus: Something you only fantasise about on the romantic front is likely to be realized soon!

Lucky number: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): It will be important to bring the erring to book just to maintain the workplace decorum. You will be able to forge ahead on the academic front by being more methodical. Much travelling is foreseen today and will be to your advantage, both personally and professionally. Yoga and meditation are likely to prove of immense benefit. Peace prevails on the home front and will allow you to rest and recoup. Take financial matters seriously, as any laxity on your part can have unfavorable consequences.

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked with someone you have passing acquaintance with cannot be ruled out.

Lucky number: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 16, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A family elder may compel you to do something that you are not in favour of. Remaining busy in what you have started is indicated today. Chances of winning a deal become bright through your efforts on the business front. Waiting for the right opportunity to invest will be the right course of action, if you want to get good returns. Developments on the academic front will be most heartening. Your care is likely to nurse a family member back to health.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings will be the highlight on the romantic front.

Lucky number: Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Libra (September 24-October 23): There is a chance of making plans for a trip with friends. Those trying for a suitable accommodation will find one that fits their pocket. You will manage to get rid of people who don’t support your ideas. You may have to shell out more for some items you have purchased, than you had catered for. You may have to wait and watch on the professional front, as things may appear a bit hazy. Dreams of a lavish lifestyle will begin to be realised by those craving for it. You may derive immense satisfaction by making the home front aesthetically appealing.

Love Focus: Your close association with someone at work may turn into budding romance.

Lucky number: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those living on rent will soon be able to own their own house. You are likely to exceed your own expectations on the academic front. You are likely to consolidate your financial position by curbing unnecessary expenditure. Starting an exercise regimen to get back in shape will be in your interest. You may get motivated to plan finances for going in for something big.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a strong possibility as you get serious about someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky number: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 11, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Accompanying someone on a shopping trip is indicated. Difficulties encountered on the academic front will be overcome. There is much happening in your personal life in both positive and negative ways. An outstanding payment is likely to be received through your efforts. There is much that is going against you at work of which you are not aware of, so keep your ear to the ground. A medical condition will only disappear under the right kind of care. Some family issues may need urgent resolution, so don’t neglect them.

Love Focus: Those longing for love will find it under most peculiar circumstances!

Lucky number: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A vacation is on the cards, but reservation may become a problem. Luck may favour you on the academic front in getting something that you desperately want. You will need to spend more time on something to make it a success Previous investments promise to keep your bank balance in the pink of health. You may be compelled to try other alternatives on the professional front. An ailment may recur due to sheer negligence and trouble you. A family get together is in the offing and will prove most exciting.

Love Focus: An argument can put paid to your evening out with lover.

Lucky number: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those who love adventure may find an excellent opportunity awaiting them in the form of an adventurous trip. Those worried on the academic front will manage to take positive steps to realise their dreams. Someone is set to brighten your day. You are likely to consolidate your financial position and be better placed monetarily. You may get nominated to an important post in your official capacity. You may resolve to improve your fitness by increased physical activity. A suitable matrimonial match may be found for someone eligible in the family.

Love Focus: Your close association with someone at work may turn into a budding romance.

Lucky number: Coffee

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Family will be supportive and provide full encouragement in your efforts. Making plans for a vacation with someone close is possible and will be lots of fun. Keeping in touch with the achievers will be a step in the right direction on the academic front. You can, if you wish, change your present environment. Monetary conditions are set to improve. Someone is likely to repose full faith in you for getting an important task done. Some of you may get serious about joining a gym or starting fitness training.

Love Focus: Falling in love with someone you have recently met cannot be ruled out.

Lucky number: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

