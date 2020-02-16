Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 16, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 06:04 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Family will be most supportive and will take care of your every need. Travel with family and friends will be a lot of fun. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some. Remember there is always light at the end of the tunnel. You will need to muster all your convincing powers to swing a deal in your favour. Mentally stressed are likely to take up yoga or meditation. Those in uniformed services can crave for a peace posting.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will need to double their efforts to get what they seek!

Lucky number: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your brilliant academic performance is likely to get you noticed. A helping hand to someone in need is likely to raise your image on the social front. An investment may not give as much returns as was anticipated. Wanderlust is likely to get the better of the desk-bound. Health needs care, so avoid excesses. You may have to adapt to someone new at home. Don’t undertake a long journey alone.

Love Focus: Lover may seem disinterested in you; find out why.

Lucky number: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 17, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A lot of new places are likely to be explored by those on an excursion. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest and relaxation. A hobby may fascinate you, but you will be too lazy to take it up. You will manage to remain in shape through your own efforts. Some wise investments may be required to make you financially secure. You may need to hone your professional skills to catch up with the current times. Looking up friends cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: It will be important to interpret the lover’s mood correctly.

Lucky number: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Remain cautious while travelling. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. Something you are passionate about may keep you happily involved today. You are likely to own a vehicle. Minor health ailments will be easily countered. You make little progress on the professional front today. It is okay to present your point of view on the domestic front some other day if things do not look at your side now.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, but it is up to you to take the initiative!

Lucky number: Dark Coral

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! Inheriting wealth and property is indicated for some. You may have to keep at it on the academic front or you may lag behind. Financial worries evaporate as new avenues of earnings open up. Precautions will be needed to remain fit. Induction of better qualified people can make the work environment more competitive. Your love and admiration for spouse is likely to make the home front a paradise.

Love Focus: Evening out with lover will help you unwind.

Lucky number: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You can remain busy organizing something on the family front. It is best not to undertake a journey with people you are not comfortable with. A property matter you had been worried about will be amicably settled. Don’t neglect to keep your vehicle tuned. A scheme that does not seem lucrative at this point of time is likely to prove profitable in the future. You will be able to get rid of mental tensions. Delegating tasks will become essential, if you want to meet the deadline.

Love Focus: Lover will live to his or her promise to make your day!

Lucky number: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11 and 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Those planning a journey must take the weather into account to remain safe. Success is foretold for students appearing in interviews. You derive much pleasure from meeting and interacting with people today. Good performance will find some enter a higher salary bracket. You are likely to adopt ways to bring yourself in shape. You will need to be judicious in playing the stocks. You will give your bit to bring harmony and peace on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so plan an evening out with lover.

Lucky number: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moodiness of spouse will have to be tackled with tact on the home front. Keep some buffer time while travelling by road. Those freshly out of college can opt for higher studies. This is the time for spiritual awakening for the religious minded. You will be able to complete a task today that was to be completed next week. Today, a physical activity can keep you gainfully employed and give oodles of enjoyment too! Raising capital can pose difficulties, but nothing insurmountable.

Love Focus: Lover will be more than accommodating and sensitive to your needs.

Lucky number: Dark Coral

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A property deal may prove most profitable. Happy memories will keep you in a cheerful mood. A promised amount will be duly delivered on the financial front. A senior at work will extend all the help needed and put your mind at ease. Take good care of your hygiene. Peace and tranquillity is foreseen on the family front. Road users need to be extra vigilant.

Love Focus: You may find it difficult to spend time in solitude with lover today.

Lucky number: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to invite someone you click with to a meal or for an outing. Real estate agents can get hard pressed for offering discounts. Don’t get agitated for frivolous reasons. Your acumen can find business traversing an upward path. Good routine will restore your energy. Those trying to boost income will have to figure out new ways. You will find immense satisfaction in spending time with family.

Love Focus: Your charm and persistence will pay rich dividends on the romantic front.

Lucky number: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 15, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Travelling to meet someone important is on the cards for some. Luck is likely to favour those hoping for a scholarship to study abroad. Financial security will encourage you to dream big. Your efforts at work get recognised, so cash in on this development. A financial crunch being experienced by some will soon be over. Self-discipline will be required to enjoy excellent health. Spouse or a close friend can provoke you into doing something that you may later regret.

Love Focus: It will be wise to keep your romance on a low key today.

Lucky number: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Chance to travel to an exotic destination is likely to be availed. A house or property is likely to give less than expected returns. Someone you had known only casually can forge friendly relations with you. You will be able to increase your bank balance through profitable ventures. Job market seems rosy for those looking for suitable employment. Regular workouts may be needed for those leading a sedentary life. Finding a perfect match for the eligible may not be a cakewalk, but perseverance will pay.

Love Focus: Personal comments are best avoided on the romantic front.

Lucky number: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

