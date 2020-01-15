Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 15, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Be tactful with someone not toeing your line, as it is best not to antagonise people who matter. Those new to exercise regimes may find the going tough initially. A brief journey with family is foreseen. Your social circle is likely to expand. Money loaned to someone may be returned. Your prospects on the professional front are set to brighten as new opportunities come up. Winning the confidence of the other party in a business deal will be important.

Love Focus: Lover may feel irritated with your “no response” attitude.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: Y

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): The loan applied for a vehicle or property is likely to be sanctioned. An out of town trip would prove to be a breather. A colleague at work may start reposing more faith in your professional judgement. Problems keeping you mentally tensed are set to disappear. Taking shortcuts on the health front would not be a good idea.

Love Focus: Movie or a dinner date is likely to sparkle your love life today.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): You stand to gain money in a get-rich-quick scheme. An expected Visa is likely to arrive today. Redoing an old property is likely to keep some occupied. If you have the will there is always a way; only you have to make the effort. Someone is likely to inspire those on the career crossroads to choose a particular line. A pat on the back can be expected at work for a job well done.

Love Focus: Exploring an exotic place together would be a good idea to spend time with each other today.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): This is the right time to indulge in a bit of luxury! Restart your exercise regimen. Getting a chance to enjoy an exotic locale is on the cards, so make the most of it. On the academic front, you are likely to meet the deadline for submitting an assignment. Some ideological differences can pit you against a senior today, so don’t let the matter escalate.

Love Focus: “If’s and but’s” shouldn’t take up any place in a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A salary hike is likely for those in the run. Eating right and maintaining an active lifestyle will help you enjoy good health. Riding a friend’s new vehicle is likely to give you a new high. Minor issues on the work front are best swept under the carpet, as raking them up serves none. At the domestic front, you may be given the charge of something important.

Love Focus: You may get romantically linked to someone from the opposite camp, who shares your thoughts and ideas.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Professionally, you will be at your productive best and impress all. Currying favour of someone important on the academic front cannot be ruled out. Family may plan something nice and constructive for the evening; stay available. Making amends for past mistakes may prove to be a step in the right direction. Plans for a leisure trip may be on the anvil, so get set for an exciting time.

Love Focus: An image makeover will help you in rejuvenating your love life.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Choosing healthy alternatives will do good to your system. Settle old issues in an amicable way, since you don’t have to prove anything to anyone. Retailers are likely to experience a profitable day. At work, spare some time to complete all that is pending. Difficulties on the academic front will be overcome by outside help, so go for it. Someone trying to sideline you on the social front will not succeed.

Love Focus: Be true to your commitments in a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You may have to make extra efforts on the fitness front. Ensure the time is right to project a personal problem to higher ups at work. You manage to establish yourself well in new environs on the academic front. An image boost on the social front is imminent, as your popularity rises. Chances of a family member helping you out in something personal cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Lovers away in distance from each other are likely to enjoy a scintillating time.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Salaried persons can expect an increment or bonus and business persons, lots of profits. A journey to your favourite destination will be fun. Appreciation is likely to make your day wonderful on the professional front. Organising a function at home is likely to keep you occupied in the evening. You manage to make all the right moves on the academic front.

Love Focus: Keep your romantic ideas for some other day as the lover may not be in a mood for the same.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Good earning possibilities appear on the horizon, so go for them. Work towards changing your mindset on the health front. Getting one up on your adversaries is possible. A relaxing environment on the home front will help you to unwind. Your initiative and go may not be enough on the academic front, so put in some more efforts.

Love Focus: Past grudges will only keep you on the boil and spoil your present. Why would you want to do that?

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Sale or purchase of a property should be postponed to a later date. Luck eludes you on the financial front, but it is only a matter of time when it turns favourable. Your talents are likely to find many takers on the professional front. It is important to counter distractions to maintain your focus on the academic front. Remain regular in daily workouts. Those travelling abroad for work are likely to experience some interesting developments.

Love Focus: Look towards positivity to make your love life worthwhile.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A family get-together proves most entertaining. Try and adjust to the existing circumstances, instead of opposing them on the social front for mental solace. Helping a senior out in your personal capacity will help in remaining on his or her right side. You will manage to bring your expenses down by cutting corners.

Love Focus: Time is ripe to say the words to your beloved that you had waited for so long!

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

