Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 18, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 05:55 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Money from previous investments is likely to improve your financial condition. Whatever you are involved in on the health front may take some time, but is certain to give positive results so don’t give up midway. Wait for the right opportunity to strike when the iron is hot on the professional front. Your endeavours are likely to bear fruit and may place you a notch above your rivals on the academic front.

Love Focus: Adjusting to each other’s vibes makes a relationship a comfortable one.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Someone may help you multiply your finances; be open to ideas and references. A change of scene will be most welcome at this juncture for rest and rejuvenation. A transfer is on the anvil for government servants. Your close association with your well wishers are set to get you some great professional opportunities. Be tactful in handling a family situation and don’t let things escalate.

Love Focus: Do not irritate lover by saying things that he/she is not in a mood to hear.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): You stand to gain in a business venture. Travelling out of town may prove to be hectic. A property deal is likely to materialize in your favour. Your impulsiveness may irritate others, but will get the work done quickly. Your performance on the academic front remains satisfactory. Weight watchers will manage to derive full benefits by regulating their diet and continuing their exercise regime.

Love Focus: A better understanding with each other allows you to plan things in the long run.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): A family member studying out of town or abroad is likely to extend a happy news. You shine on the academic front through the strength of your performance. Expect a pat on the back at work today. Someone is expecting your support in a venture, so don’t let him or her down. It is in your interest to lay the groundwork for a future event in a timely manner.

Love Focus: Don’t take things to heart and just go with the flow.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Those browsing the marriage market are likely to find someone that fits their expectations. Students are likely to fare excellently, as their efforts and hard work bear fruit. You may resolve to remain fit. Reaping rich rewards in a business venture is indicated. Making your mark on the professional front will not be too difficult.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect to enjoy a fantastic time today.

Lucky Colour: Choclate

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A family member is likely to prove a great help around the house. A party can get you into high spirits and prove highly entertaining. Give due consideration to a proposal that comes your way, it may become the turning point of your professional career. An urgently required loan may take some more time to materialize.

Love Focus: Revealing your innermost thoughts to someone close will help in unburdening your mind.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): You are likely to spend time with your family looking at old pictures and reviving memories. It is time you start looking for better alternatives on the travel front. On the work front, this is an ideal time for a job switch, but survey carefully what’s on offer. Attending a marriage or a do is indicated today. Your networking abilities will help someone on the academic front. Stress busters will ease mental tension.

Love Focus: Lover will be all ears to what you have to say.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Finding suitable accommodation that fits your pocket is likely to be possible. You may have to travel to another corner of the city to meet an old friend. A good bank balance is likely to encourage you to look for investment options. A senior is likely to appreciate your management skills at the workplace. Taking outside help on the academic front will help you catch up with others.

Love Focus: Don’t take issues in a relationship lightly or you can be in for a shock.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A family youngster may have to be tackled with care and concern. You do well to remain unmindful of the negative influences directed against you by your detractors. Don’t entirely depend upon networking to ease your struggle on the academic front. Excellent health allows you to stretch your workout limits. Profits are likely to accrue on the business front.

Love Focus: Those looking for a matrimonial alliance are likely to find someone to click with.

Lucky Colour: Olive

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): On the academic front, this is the time to start working towards realising your dreams. A well wisher is likely to give good advice in a financial matter. Accompanying someone on a trip is foretold and promises much excitement. You will need to put more efforts on the work front in order to achieve job satisfaction.

Love Focus: Be careful about the words you choose to express your feelings to your beloved.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An investment done in the past is likely to bring rewards now. Travelling and exploring a new place will rejuvenate you. You are likely to find a good buyer for the property stuck since some time now. Reading too much into someone’s remarks on the work front can upset you unnecessarily. Someone’s guidance on the health front is going to prove miraculous.

Love Focus: Keep that smile on if you wish to enjoy good vibes in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Those saving money for something important are likely to find a good bargain. This is a favourable day for completing long-pending domestic jobs. Avoid shortcuts when it comes to health. An improved performance on the academic front may come as a big relief to you. Spending time with an old friend today may prove most rewarding.

Love Focus: Clearing the air regarding a misunderstanding with the lover will prevent unnecessary tensions.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter