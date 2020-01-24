Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 24, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A property issue will tilt in your favour. You are likely to fare well in a competitive situation on the academic front. Someone may invite you over for spending the day, but save some time for your own family too. Excellent time is foreseen for those travelling on a long journey. Monetary problems will become a thing of the past, as you come into big money. Avoiding junk food will constitute a positive step towards retaining perfect health. Working hard is okay, but you will need to work smart, if you expect to make your mark on the professional front.

Love Focus: Spouse’s incorrigible ways may make you see red and disturb domestic harmony.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): On the academic front, you will manage to remain ahead of your competitors. You may not be in a position to prevent someone from going ahead with his idea, so let it be. Caution may need to be exercised by those using the road. A good bargain awaits you in the real estate market, so don’t let go of the opportunity. Wise investments promise to keep your coffers brimming. Celebratory mood prevails on the home front. Joining a health club along with someone close will help in maintaining your interest on the fitness front.

Love Focus: You may feel attracted to someone you have met recently, so expect romance to blossom soon!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): An outing may not be as enjoyable as anticipated, but it will still be a nice change. Getting approval for extension or addition to an ancestral house may prove a big hurdle. Full support of admirers and well-wishers is likely to egg you on. A journey with friends or family is foreseen and will prove most enjoyable. Your sound logic is likely to win the day for you on the professional front. You remain energetic by leading a disciplined life. Someone may convey his or her indebtedness to you for your help in a most touching manner.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors prove fruitful, as you go around spreading your charm!

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): It will be difficult to bulldoze your way at work, as a senior may get into the details of your performance. You love to travel and will not waste this day sitting around! You are likely to fare well in a competitive situation on the academic front. Booking a property is very much on the cards for some. Meeting near and dear ones is likely to brighten your day. You are likely to surprise others by your physical fitness in a friendly competition. Your dream of acquiring wealth may begin to take shape now.

Love Focus: Don’t expect something promised on the romantic front to be delivered immediately!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Losing your way en route to someplace cannot be ruled out. Those constructing a house or an office will near completion without a hitch. Something important impending on the academic front can keep you on tenterhooks. Financially, you remain in a comfortable situation. Health of a family elder is set to improve. Meeting old friends and relations is foretold. Your stubborn nature can get you into trouble on the professional front, if you are not careful.

Love Focus: Partner will appear extra lovey-dovey today on the romantic front to lift up your mood.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Keeping the elders on your right side will be important in a family situation. Chance of laying your hands on a premium piece of property cannot be ruled out. Remaining regular in your workouts will keep you in a fine fettle. Wise investments will help keep you financially secure. Something you desire on the academic front will be yours. Expect to be in good company in a journey. An important project being handled by you will help you establish firmly on the professional front.

Love Focus: Differences in the relationship if not worked out can invite some fireworks.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Your academic endeavors will help realize your dreams. Work planned for the facelift of the house may need to be postponed due to cash crunch. Chances of getting into thick soup over an issue on the professional front cannot be ruled out. Family is likely to force you for an outing, so don’t disappoint. Remaining active and eating right will keep you in good health and away from seasonal maladies. Driving down to the destination will be fun. Don’t contest the ownership of property without checking at your end.

Love Focus: Romance may need to be kept on the back-burner, due to some pressing commitments.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Someone coming and staying with you may cramp you a bit. You are likely to remain in the pink of health. Investing all your money in one venture or scheme is not recommended, howsoever attractive be the prospects. Higher ups will be happy with your performance at work. A family outing is on the anvil and will prove exciting. A touring job may find you on the move, but you will enjoy the change. Paperwork for a property deal is likely to get completed soon and bring your dream home within your grasp.

Love Focus: Don’t take things for granted on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A new property possessed recently may be furnished soon. You may not remain regular in your workouts and suffer on the fitness front. Financial worries will be overcome through some deft maneuvering. Academic front looks bright, as you are able to give a good account of yourself. It is a good time to turn your focus on career and chart your course. Be prepared to face some complications on the family front. Someone may persuade you to drive him or her to someplace a long way off.

Love Focus: Beloved may not be in a mood to discuss something important.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Something that you had been hoping for on the professional front will happen. Not being able to have your way on the domestic front is likely to frustrate you. Remain cool while driving. Those who have been allotted a house or plot may have to put in efforts to pay up the balance amount. You may get the chance to avail an opportunity to add to your academic qualifications. You will be able to improve your health as you turn your focus towards yourself. Your financial worth is likely to rise as money flows in.

Love Focus: Marriage of the eligible is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may have to put up with the fluctuating mood of spouse or a family member. Those around may encourage you to join them in an outing just to use your vehicle. Someone’s help on the academic front is likely to benefit you immensely. Regular exercise promises total fitness. A meeting is likely to turn fruitful and translate into a lucrative deal on the professional front. You may resolve to save money for paying an outstanding amount.

Love Focus: You will do well to take romance to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Teaming up with a friend for daily workout will take you a step nearer to perfect fitness. Search may be on for a suitable accommodation for those looking for one. You may have to perform under pressure on the academic front. Those on a journey will make a good time. You may spend more than you had budgeted for in setting up a new house, but it will be worth it. Hard work on the professional front is likely to bring positive results. Your moodiness may cause friction at home.

Love Focus: If you are in love, there is every chance of embarking on a romantic journey.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

