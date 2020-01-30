Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 30, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 06:03 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Looking after an elderly will give you due recognition and add to your reputation. Having a finger in every pie will entail a lot of travelling, but it will be worth the effort. Real estate is likely to hold your interest as you have the financial strength now. You may be made responsible for some event. Financially, this appears to be an excellent day, as you receive all your outstanding payments. Those fond of junk food may need a change of lifestyle. Those pursuing a professional course may find things becoming a bit difficult, but not impossible.

Love Focus: The one you secretly admire may give you the opportunity you seek!

Lucky Colour: Dark Coral

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will need to be after spouse or a family member to do your bidding today. Vacation beckons those who look forward to having a good time. Getting possession of a house or flat is possible. An exciting time with friends is foreseen, so get ready to let your hair down! Exercise tips given by someone will prove beneficial. Delegating work will allow you to focus on only the important matters. You may find some difficulty in returning a loan, but nothing which is insurmountable.

Love Focus: This is the perfect day to impress lover by a surprise gift or a party.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A competitive situation on the professional front may unsettle you initially, but you will manage a good showing. There may be a requirement to pull up a family youngster for an act of indiscipline. Things at the home front may need to be taken care of. Good returns from property are indicated for some. Some of you are likely to make full recovery from an ailment. Reviewing your financial situation before going in for anything big assumes importance at this juncture.

Love Focus: You may plan out an exciting evening for lover today on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A child or a family youngster is likely to test your patience today. Those wanting to see new places are likely to welcome a break. Those trying for a suitable accommodation will find one that fits their pocket. Getting quality time at home will help in focussing on activities that appeal to you. Benefit accrue as your gut feeling about an investment turns right. Switching to healthy foods will be the key to remaining fit and active. Seizing new opportunities on the business front may get you started in a big way.

Love Focus: An exciting time is foreseen driving around the countryside with someone you like.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A business trip is likely to bring new deals, but keep your cards close to your chest. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out. A much anticipated event on the social front is likely to prove most enjoyable, so don’t give it a miss. You may find yourself more energetic than usual and ready to take on the world. An excellent day is foreseen for financial deals and monetary transactions. Making all the right moves on the professional front may get your career graph soaring. Your current domestic situation may frustrate you, but things are not as bad as they seem.

Love Focus: A romantic evening out with lover cannot be ruled out and make for an enjoyable time!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You may find a lover or spouse most responsive and accommodating. This is a good day to undertake a journey to meet someone who is dear to you. You can become the proud owner of a property. Your correct judgement and decisiveness is likely to salvage an irretrievable situation. A timely advice may help strengthen your financial position. Maintaining daily routine will keep you in good health. Your heart may not be in work today at the office, as you may have too many interesting things on your mind.

Love Focus: Your love life takes an upswing, as spouse or lover appear more than accommodating.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Libra (August 24-September 23): Steer clear of arguments on the home front. Be adequately prepared before setting out on a journey. Renovation or repair work of the house will be completed successfully. Some of you are likely to enjoy a special place on the social front. Acquiring a vehicle or an expensive item that you had been wanting for a long time will no longer be difficult, as you have enough. Some of you will manage to come back into shape. The magic of thinking big can do wonders for your current professional situation. Those in the field of sales and marketing should start the process of getting into the good books of superiors by working smart.

Love Focus: There will be something to cheer about on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Domestic life will have its ups and downs, but you will manage to navigate the rough waters well. Those travelling long distances will find the journey comfortable. Those wanting to buy a specific piece of real estate will find their wish being fulfilled. You are likely to receive a positive feedback about something you had done on the social front. Putting all the eggs in one basket on the financial front will not be a good idea. Meditation and yoga can help reduce unnecessary stress troubling you.

Love Focus: You are likely to take the first step on the romantic front and brighten up your love life.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will manage to resolve a family issue through your initiative. Adequate precautions will be needed for those on a long journey. A disputed property bothering you is likely to move towards settlement now. Better understanding prevails on the marital front to make the relationship rock! You will manage to deal with a skin problem or allergy troubling you for long. There is a need to monitor your finances closely. Your tact and persuasiveness may prove a big strength on the professional front.

Love Focus: Lover will live to his or her promise to make your day!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Accompanying someone on a shopping trip is indicated. Chances of owning a house of your own look bright for some. You are likely to find yourself in high spirits and raring to undertake anything and everything today! You will be able to easily overcome the hurdles faced on the professional front. Financial scene is likely to stabilise once you review your investment options. There is no cause for unnecessarily worrying about your health. Your upbeat mood will keep others in a jovial mood too on the home front.

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A tricky situation on the domestic front will be successfully tackled. There is no reason to refuse an offer for travelling abroad. You will be able to spare funds for the upkeep of a property. Don’t react to what say about someone on the social front lest you be quoted. An urge to splurge may take you to your favourite shopping locales with friends in tow. Physically, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. You may choose to take a break from work, just to pursue a passion.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings will be readily reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Plans for going abroad are underway and may materialise soon. Don’t go in for a property without verifying the details, as you can be hoodwinked by unscrupulous persons. Be charitable in dealing with disciplinary problems. Your self-discipline on the diet front is likely to keep you fit and healthy. You will need to choose the investment schemes wisely to ensure profitable returns. You will succeed in making things on the work front move at your pace. There is a possibility of some differences cropping up with spouse or some other family member, but you will manage to tackle them well.

Love Focus: A compatible ideology and mind set will help you achieve a good understanding with lover.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

