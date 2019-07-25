Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for July 25, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know what’s in store for you today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Changed lifestyle will prove beneficial for your health. Your balanced approach in matters financial will add to your stability on the monetary front. A letter of appreciation for a job well done will make you feel immensely proud. Someone in the family will be out to spoil your personal plans. An overseas trip is possible, may be to meet someone close. Strong negotiating skills will be required to tilt a deal in your favor. Don’t give lift to anyone in your vehicle today.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Green

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Addiction to junk food may harm health. Hurdles will be overcome by those trying to recover outstanding payments. You are likely to lead the pack in a competitive environment and maintain your lead too. A family youngster is likely to make you proud through his or her accomplishments. There is a possibility of taking a short break by travelling to someplace exotic. Acquiring property is on the cards as a loan comes to you. You will be able to maintain your popularity on the social front.

Love Focus: Lover’s indifference can prove frustrating for some.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Health problems troubling you are likely to become a thing of the past. A favorable day is foreseen as far as your financial situation is concerned. A colleague will stand by you in clearing a misunderstanding on the professional front. Family front will be abuzz with activities and prove most entertaining. Excellent feedback by others may motivate you to go to a famous holiday destination for a short vacation. Booking a property is possible for those looking to own one. You will manage to find time today to relax and rejuvenate.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a distinct possibility for the lonely hearts.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. You are not in the best of financial health due to a delayed payment, so expect to have a tough time with creditors. A strenuous job is best avoided by those feeling low. Some of you can undergo difficulties in finding a good match for an eligible family member. Going out of the country on a business cum leisure trip is foreseen for some. Taking loan for buying property is indicated for some. Meeting some old friends will bring fond memories back.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to do something that can make you suspicious.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Health issues causing problems get resolved. Intelligent investments on your part will help restore financial health. A new product line launched may not show the desired response without adequate publicity. You are likely to enjoy total family time today. You are likely to enjoy total family time today. You may not be in favor of undertaking a journey, but may change your mind. A positive development is foreseen on property front. Some of you are likely to misplace an important document, but will ultimately manage to find it.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to experience better health than before as you say goodbye to old ailments. Some efforts may be required to keep your financial front in good health. Good decisions can bring you to the notice of higher ups. You are likely to enjoy a family gathering today. Early birds will be better off by setting out early in travelling long distance. Putting money in property is indicated as it may prove a goldmine at a later date. You must not show haste on the road as something untoward happening cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Attending a family do with lover in tow is not advisable as of now.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Grey

* Libra (September 24-October 23): It will be important to choose the right course on the health front. Your fair play will be much appreciated in a family situation. Creative people may be able to profit as their work sells like hot cakes. Your soft approach and soothing words will help pacify a distraught family member. Planning a movie or simply going window shopping cannot be ruled out for some. Doing up an ancestral property is on the cards for some. A new vehicle is likely to be purchased by some. You will need to become a bit flexible while handling subordinates.

Love Focus: Lover may not appear considerate and can offend you by his or her actions on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A health option chosen by you may do wonders for your figure and physique. Money or an expensive gift can be received from someone who simply adores you. Negative developments at work can have you worried. Homemakers are likely to get a free hand in doing things their way on the home front. You can enjoy the company of strangers in a journey by bus or train. Acquiring property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: The weather on the romantic front looks rough today, so remain cautious.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those looking for a place to stay will find something suitable. Investment planning is likely to multiply your wealth. An excellent day for doctors, engineers and other professionals is foreseen. Exercise caution, lest you hurt someone in the family. A travel option can cut your journey time in half. Be careful of property dealers promising you the moon. Students can expect the day to be favourable.

Love Focus: Lover’s annoyance can make you nervous.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Violet

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An excellent line of treatment is likely to rid you of an old ailment. Good monetary management will leave you enough to splurge on yourself. Those hoping for a lucky break on the promotion front are likely to get positive feelers. Your forethought and a touch of creativity will help make the home environment tranquil. Vehicle check-up may become important before setting out on a long journey. Don’t rake up a property issue today as the stars are not favorable. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to taste success soon.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to give you immense joy as you get to spend the day with lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Good health will make you feel fitter than ever. You are likely to be on a sound financial wicket. A change of heart may make you have second thoughts about pursuing a particular professional line. There is no escaping some responsibilities on the domestic front, so take them on willingly. Delays cannot be ruled out in a journey, but starting early will help. A property matter will be resolved amicably. Organising a party can have its share of hassles, but it will turn out to be a thumping success.

Love Focus: Those seeking love will have luck favoring them today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Some of you are likely to gain in health by choosing healthy options. Some of you may devote your energy in finding ways to enhance your earning. You are likely to experience a good day at work, when everything goes according to plan. It will be difficult to convince a family elder regarding something you want to do, so expect no for an answer. Chances of making to a distant location in time appear fifty-fifty. A property issue raked up can show you in a bad light. This may provide a chance to boost your career.

Love Focus: Those eligible are likely to hear the wedding bells soon.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Celebrity Birthdays Today:

Matt LeBlanc: The American actor, comedian and TV host, who is known for his portrayal of Joey Tribbiani in the popular sitcom FRIENDS, turns 52 today.

