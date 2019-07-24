Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for July 24, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know what’s in store for you today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Expenses are likely to overshoot the budget, if you are not careful. You will succeed in countering politics targeting you on the professional front. An old medical condition may trouble you. Positive steps to strengthen family ties will be lauded by those who are close to you. A journey may need to be postponed. Price of a property owned by you is likely to escalate multifold and add to your financial worth. Excelling in your favourite subject is indicated on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some of you may be hard pressed to give quality time to lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A promotion or increment is likely for some, especially those in the armed forces. You are likely to feel more fit and energetic today. Financial crunch is in the offing, as you may spend more than you earn. Newlyweds can experience a little turbulence in their married life. This is a good time for a break from routine, so plan a vacation. Taking possession of a house or a flat cannot be ruled out for some. You are slated to achieve something big on the professional front.

Love Focus: A nice time is likely for those planning an outing with lover.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Returns from immovable assets may prove a boon under current financial circumstances. Efforts on the fitness front will give rich dividends. Things may not go your way on the work front with rivals working against you. Family will ensure comfort and mental calmness by making the home environment peaceful. Weather may play spoilsport in a journey. Good returns from property or acquiring new property is on the cards. Don’t be hasty in a property deal. You will need to keep up your pace on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will enjoy spending time with loved ones.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Big money can come to you from a previous investment. Complete recovery from an ailment is foreseen for those unwell. A transfer or promotion that was on the cards can be delayed. Family relations strengthen as you become more loving and giving. An exciting journey may be undertaken by some. chances of acquiring a house or flat looks plausible, as you have the money. A piece of good news awaits some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some of you face the prospects of getting silent treatment from lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Keep your eyes and ears open while investing, as what is told may not be the whole truth. complete recovery from an ailment is foreseen for those unwell. Today you achieve much on the professional front. Spouse or a family member is likely to cater to all your needs and prove a pillar of strength. Don’t compel anyone to accompany you, as your journey can get spoiled. A property issue threatens to become a bone of contention with someone close. Academic excellence may put you in line for a scholarship.

Love Focus: Love blossoms as Cupid’s arrow finds its mark!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour : Light Brown

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A good financial break can be expected by some. You will manage to prevent an ugly situation at work, thanks to your even-handed approach. A change of diet is likely to have a positive effect on your health. You are likely to handle some family issues with firm, but fair, hand. Change in travel plans is indicated for some. Those in a legal tangle in a property matter may suffer a reverse, so be careful. You will be in a position to take the competition on the academic front, head on.

Love Focus: Be careful about the words you use; they shouldn’t hurt your beloved.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A business meeting proves successful and promise to open avenues for some lucrative opportunities. Your own resolve will keep you fit and energetic. Stifling existence on the marital front may make you do something desperate. An outing with family and friends is possible and promises lots of fun. Good returns from property can be expected and will add to your wealth. On the academic front, you may be counted amongst the achievers, due to your above average performance.

Love Focus: Closeness to someone of the opposite gender can blossom into romance.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Crimson

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Money lost previously is likely to be recovered. A change in lifestyle will automatically improve your health. A change you had been planning on will not be approved by seniors. Things will be to your liking on the home front, as your ideas and suggestions are taken. It will be fun to travel with someone close. Good returns from property can be expected and will add to your wealth. You can remain in a confused state of mind on the academic front.

Love Focus: Sharing and caring will make the romantic front most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will deliver on the professional front and add to your reputation. Don’t spend on things that are a passing fancy or not of immediate use. You will be able to stabilise your health by eating the right foods. You may not like the changes made at home without your consent. Impatience on the road may lead to dire consequences, so drive with a cool mind. An ancestral property may become the bone of contention in the family. Teaming up with someone for studies will be in your favour.

Love Focus: Meeting an old flame is set to brighten up the romantic front for some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Good financial management will help save money for spending on other major requirements. A side business can prove promising, as it turns profitable. Lifestyle change may be needed to keep fit. You will be able to curb the bad mood of a family elder that threatens to spoil the domestic atmosphere. An out of town journey will be most welcome and help you in enjoying the beauty of unspoilt nature. Upkeep of an ancestral building can keep some busy. Your academic performance will be to your satisfaction.

Love Focus: A changed programme can prevent you from meeting lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All shades of green

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Keep up the bogey of financial crisis just to prevent wasteful expenditure. Those suffering from an ailment will find their condition improving. You can be ticked off for lagging behind at work. A family elder will give an invaluable advice and show you the way. A sightseeing tour will prove both enjoyable and informative. Good bargaining may help you in sealing a property deal. You are likely to perform exceptionally well in academics.

Love Focus: You can be choosy where love is concerned.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): It is not a bad idea to invest in gold or jewellery, as handsome returns are assured. A good turn done to someone at work is likely to be repaid soon. Health remains perfect by being regular in your daily exercises. A family youngster will make you feel proud by shaping up to your expectations. An outing, not planned carefully, may not turn out to be as fun-filled as anticipated. Acquiring property is foreseen for some. Don’t shy away from hard work, if you are serious of acquiring an added qualification on the academic front.

Love Focus: Arms of lover will appear most comforting today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Celebrity Birthdays Today:

Jennifer Lopez: The American actor-singer-dancer, who is known for songs such as Waiting for Tonight and films including The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan, turns 50 today.

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 09:44 IST