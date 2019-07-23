Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for July 23, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know what’s in store for you today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Health needs care, so don’t be negligent. A cash crunch is inevitable for some. On the work front, you cannot afford to look disinterested in a current project, if you value your job. Meeting your near and dear ones is on the cards, but you may not be able to spend much time with them. An excursion is on the cards for some youngsters. Some of you can visit a newly acquired property. Good time is foreseen on the social front.

Love Focus: Differences with spouse over something trivial need to be sorted out, before it becomes a big issue!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You are likely to be talked into joining a gym or adopting a fitness routine. You are on the path to achieving financial security by switching to saving mode. You are not likely to get your way at work and may even have to toe someone’s line.

Spending time with children or younger siblings will help in cementing loving bonds. Some of you can take a short break for a sightseeing vacation. Initiative taken on the property front is likely to benefit. Something you wanted to achieve on the personal front will now be possible.

Love Focus: You will need to be tactful in handling lover today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Some of you are likely to adopt yoga or meditation to maintain peace of mind. Financial security is assured, but some unexpected expenditure cannot be ruled out. A good start to a project will motivate you to put in your best on the professional front. An irritable family member will need to be handled with soft gloves. A business trip may be needed to refresh old contacts. A property you are eyeing may prove way beyond your reach. Luck is on your side, if you are preparing for an exam or competition.

Love Focus: A friendship promises to turn into romance.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You will manage to deal with a skin problem or allergy troubling you for long. Good financial planning may become important at this juncture. A lot of pending work may stare you in your face at office today, but you will manage to remain focused and complete it. You will do much to bring peace and harmony on the home front. This may not be the best day for a long journey. A favourable day is foreseen for property dealers and real estate developers. Coaching classes or private tuitions may be the answer to your problems on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover has a pleasant surprise waiting for you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Some of you can get serious about your health and will not hesitate to take outside help just to come in shape. Worries bogging you down on the financial front are set to subside. New clientele and soaring reputation promises to give young professionals a new high. Despite someone’s ugly mood, you will manage to keep the domestic atmosphere light. Travelling to your childhood place is indicated and will bring back fond memories. A property issue will require your consent before it is decided in anyone’s favour. You are likely to gain popularity on the social front because of your helpful nature.

Love Focus: Difficulties are foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will successfully curb the temptation for junk food to retain good health. You will be able to raise funds for something important. An urgent work may make you toil hard at office, but you will complete it in record time. Some tensions are foreseen in a joint family set up. Those new to driving should not throw caution to the winds while driving. A property can come in your name through inheritance. You are likely to find yourself in a powerful position in a situation that warrants bargaining.

Love Focus: You are likely to get involved in romantic conquests to the exception of everything else today!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Those getting out of shape will find time to resume their workouts. Investment opportunities coming your way need to be vetted. An assignment or project submitted by you at work may not be up to the mark and require reworking. Guidance of your near and dear ones will prove a great help. Travelling towards the east, north or northeast is likely to bring you luck. Some positive signs may be received regarding a property issue. A well-wisher is likely to enlighten you about something that you were not previously aware of on the social front.

Love Focus: Remaining involved in mundane household or office chores threatens to make love life stagnant, so do something about it by planning an evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Exercise promises to keep you in good health. Come into the saving mode to conserve your monetary resources. An official trip materializes and opens the doors for newer opportunities. Differences in a joint family set up threaten to spoil the domestic atmosphere. Travel provides an opportunity to let your hair down. Be very careful of what you sign in connection with an ancestral property. Participating in a function or organizing a party cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are certain to make the most of it!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): All health worries simply vanish as you make a firm resolve to remain fit. Luck favours you on the financial front. Some hard work is in store for you in office, but you will manage it fine. A family reunion is on the cards and your initiative will make it happen. Chances of some delay in vacation plans cannot be ruled out. Today, you must give a thought to property issues. Those feeling pressured on the academic front need to tighten their belt and put in extra hours.

Love Focus: Romance rocks as you receive positive signals from someone you secretly desire.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Red

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A fitness routine may be taken up. Take your call before incurring an expenditure someone is insisting on. You will find good progress on the professional front. Tempers may flare on the home front and make you face spouse’s brunt. You will need to reduce your frequency of travel to come back to normal. A property issue with tenant can take an ugly turn for some. Some of you will be motivated enough to put in extra hours on the academic front.

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked with someone you have passing acquaintance with cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will not find it difficult to keep it under check. Returns from a previous investment are likely to show improvement. Your performance at work may not pass muster and put you in problems with higher ups. A happy reunion of sorts is in the offing on the family front. Vacation can become a possibility for some in the absence of any professional commitment. This is a good time to purchase property or construct a house. Your social image is set to receive a jolt as someone you have offended in the past is out to extract his or her revenge.

Love Focus: Meeting a soul mate during a trip with friends is indicated for some.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to become more physically active, just to come back in shape. Money required urgently for something important will be forthcoming, so don’t touch your savings. Your rising prestige on the academic or professional front will keep you in a happy state of mind today. Sharing love and togetherness with family is foretold. Travelling in a new vehicle is on the cards for some. Those dealing in real estate can expect to seal a good deal. You may find it difficult to attend a function due to paucity of time.

Love Focus: Something that spouse is meaning to do may not excite you, but it is best to play along.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS TODAY:

HIMESH RESHAMMIYA: An Indian musician-actor, popular for giving music for films such as Tere Naam, Aap Ka Suroor, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, turns 46 today.

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 10:53 IST