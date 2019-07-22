Top 5 weekend getaways near Delhi to visit this season

It has been half a year since you made your new year’s resolution, now you are burned out and exhausted from your daily routine. The only way to escape the mundane activities of daily life is to go on a trip and have a change in scenery. But the only problem is that the holidays are far away, and you can’t get off days for a trip. Don’t worry because you can still go on a trip, it just doesn’t need to be five or six days long. Weekend getaways are perfect as it allows you to get a break from the hustle along with requiring no extra days off. But to find a weekend getaway place that fits in your budget and appeals to you can be a little hard.

However, you will be surprised to know just how many places near Delhi can make for a fun and budget-friendly weekend getaway. We have made a list of five places among many which will make for a perfect weekend getaway.

Here are 5 places to make for a perfect weekend getaway:

1) Bir Billing- This small town in Himachal Pradesh offers adventure activities along with picturesque views of mountains. Along with adventure activities like paragliding it also has Tibetan monasteries and stupas for you to visit.

2) Jaipur- With just being five and a half hours away from Delhi, it makes for a perfect weekend getaway. The art, culture and food of this place will take you back to your traditional roots. Moreover, the hospitality and Rajasthani heritage will make you feel you are more than just five hours away from Delhi.

3) Kasol- This village in the Kullu district feels like stepping in another world because of less commercialisation. The famous German bakeries and peaceful Parvati riverside make for a soulful trip. Kasol is also the stepping village to visit other nearby beautiful places like Chalal, Tosh and Grahan. One can even do trekking from Kasol to these nearby places.

4) Sariska- If you love nature and wildlife then this destination is made for you. located near the Aravalli hills this place offers wildlife safari with peaceful surroundings. And it is exactly five hours away from Delhi making it all the more appealing.

5) Mcleodganj- If you are looking for a relaxing and peaceful weekend then go to this district in Himachal Pradesh. The monasteries and archives give an insight into the Tibetan culture. Various cafes and scenic views make for a relaxing weekend getaway.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 16:26 IST