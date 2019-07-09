Travel Trends 2019: 10 perfect getaways in India to visit this monsoon season

Most of us think that it’s impossible to travel during the monsoon season. The idea of mud, rain and wet-slippery roads makes the travel plan less appealing. But if you want to escape the tourist-filled bustling streets during peak season then off-season like the monsoon is perfect to make those getaway plans. Moreover, the silence and the mesmerising views will calm you along with giving you a break from the daily noise of your life. And the experience of visiting a place will feel more personal due to less crowd presence around these destinations.



If you want to have a low-key holiday and want to spend quality time with your loved ones or even with yourself, then monsoon season is the best to go for a trip. And luckily there are places which not only offer astounding views in their peak season but also during monsoon season. You will be surprised to know exactly how many places can be visited during monsoon season and we have mapped them, all for you.





Visit these 10 places during monsoon season to avoid the rush of peak season:

1) Coorg, Karnataka: This place is perfect for a weekend getaway if you live in Bangalore as it is just 270 km away. This place is surrounded by gorgeous coffee plantations and makes for a wonderful road trip. If you are an adventure junkie, then definitely go for trekking to the highest peak of Tadiandamol.





2) Udaipur, Rajasthan: If you want to escape the crowd but don’t want to experience rain, then Udaipur is the perfect place for you. Udaipur is deemed as one of the most romantic cities of India. It also harbours some of the most beautiful lakes like Lake Pichola and Fateh Sagar Lake.







3) Mount Abu, Rajasthan: Being the only hill station in a dry state like Rajasthan, it offers a mix of both adventure and nature. It is also a popular place for a honeymoon trip.





4) Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand: It is best to visit this place during monsoons. It is only during the monsoon that one gets to experience the full bloom of 400 varieties of flowers. And the breath-taking view makes it worthwhile.







5) Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra: This place is perfect for all your impromptu plans. You can easily plan a short but eventful trip without much hassle. Venna Lake, Marpo Garden, Pratapgad and Lingamala falls are some of the places worth visiting here.





6) Cherrapunji, Meghalaya: Being the second rainiest place on earth, tourism over here during monsoon is not everyone’s cup of tea. But if you want to see some great views then this place offers quite bewitching views during monsoon.





7) Lonavala, Maharashtra: This place is mostly visited by people living on the west coast as it is close to Mumbai and Pune. Trekking, sightseeing and camping are some of the things one can experience here.



8) Wayanad, Kerala: The main attraction of this hill station is the 3-day monsoon festival ‘splash’. This carnival conducts activities like off-roading, mud football, zip line, tug of war and boating. You can also enjoy treks and camping here.







9) Munnar, Kerala: For all the nature lovers this place is handpicked for you. Its tranquillity and the scenic views make up for a perfect getaway destination.





10) Aleppey, Kerala: The blooming plants and green trees makes Kerala beautiful during monsoon. Apart from offering spectacular views it also offers a dust-free environment and backwater cruise.



Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 17:07 IST