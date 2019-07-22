Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for July 22, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo and other zodiac signs.

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know what’s in store for you today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

A lifestyle change is in the offing for some just to remain healthy and to avoid lifestyle diseases. A lucky break on the financial front will help fill up your coffers. A business trip without any outcome may prove heavy on your time today. You will be able to devote more time to family than usual. Someone can ease your commuting problems by offering a ride. A property deal is likely to lift up your spirits. You will get the chance to finish something important.

Love Focus: If you are feeling attracted towards someone, let your heart decide what to do, rather than your mind!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Health needs to be guarded. Earning remains steady and will help maintain financial stability. Keeping those who matter on your right side will be tough, but essential for your career growth, so divert all your energies to it! Love of near and dear ones will prove most touching. A co-traveller may prove annoying during a long journey undertaken by you. Value of property owned by you is likely to escalate. Getting invited to a celebrity do is on the cards on the social front.

Love Focus: Tension that was palpable in your personal relations with someone is likely to subside.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Income will remain steady as you begin earning from other sources. Adding to your skills is likely and will prove an asset on the professional front. Those new on the job will get all the help they need to establish themselves. Someone may defy you on the home front, but you will manage to have your way without confrontation. Some ups and downs on the health front are foreseen. You can be invited for a long drive to someplace exotic. There is simply no need to discuss your assets with total strangers. Home front can become a happening place today, as your near and dear ones pay you a visit.

Love Focus: Differences with lover threaten to spoil relationship, so don’t let such situation arise.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A change of lifestyle just to keep good health is foreseen for some. You may get impressed by a lucrative financial scheme, but it is best to read the fine print. Something that you are trying at work will be achieved without much hassle. A journey down the memory lane with people of your generation is indicated. Travelling towards the east or north-east is favourable. A property you are interested in may be out of the reach of your pocket. Things move satisfactorily on all fronts.

Love Focus: Love life will remain most satisfying, especially for young couples.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Joining health conscious people in daily workouts is likely to keep you fit and energetic. Don’t be rash in opening your wallet, whatever be the temptation! Maintaining good professional relations is likely to benefit you. A family dispute that you are trying to settle may turn ugly. Travelling with a youngster is on the cards for some. Property owners may not be able to make a killing in the realty market. Helping out someone in need may be topmost on your mind.

Love Focus: Expect your love life to remain most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Your own efforts will help keep you fit and energetic. Playing the stocks may not give the anticipated returns, but will prove profitable, nevertheless. A professional rival may plot against you and get you in all sorts of problems, if you are not careful. A family function may have you at its forefront. Those with a religious bent of mind can plan on a pilgrimage. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. Getting something done on the home front cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Some delay in success is indicated for those looking for love, but success in the end is certain.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Those feeling nervous about an issue need to calm their nerves to avoid ill health. Some monetary incentives are likely to be received. Something important at work may be kept on the back-burner as you have other priorities. Family will prove to be a pillar of support for those facing something important. Help from someone close is likely to ease your commuting problems. A property issue will be settled in your favour. You may find it difficult to navigate the rough waters on the academic front due to paucity of time.

Love Focus: Today is an exceptional day where romance is concerned, as you enjoy lover’s company to your heart’s content.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You can suffer the consequences of bad eating habits on the health front. You can get a bit concerned about finances due to mounting expenses, but you will be able to manage your finances well. Your work on the professional front is likely to get you due recognition. You may get some excellent advice from a family member that will get you out of a sticky wicket. Prepare well for a long journey, if you want to travel comfortably. You will competently deal with the legal aspects of a property issue. Preparing for an exam or competition will come along smoothly, as you remain steady.

Love Focus: Behaving in a stubborn manner over something may make lover see red on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Maintaining fitness will come easy, as you go in for a lifestyle change. Your desire to display your taste and style will have to remain within the ambit of financial constraints. A change of career is indicated for some and will be a step in the right direction. Something you want to do on the home front will be agreed to by all. Those travelling can expect to have a comfortable journey. Apprehensions about a property issue can be safely laid to rest. You can be touchy regarding an issue and may even get involved in a tiff over it.

Love Focus: Cooling off relations with lover may seem alarming, but it will be a passing phase.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You are likely to keep fit by keeping yourself active. Financial worries are best forgotten, as manna from heaven shows all signs of falling in your lap. A business issue can take some out of town. Household issues will be expertly handled as you take full responsibility for them. An out of town business development tour may not prove to be worth the effort. A favorable day to resolve a property issue. You may have to turn a bit harsh to have your way with someone on the social front.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with promises to make the day a memorable one!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Green

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You will manage to bring changes in your lifestyle for better health. Capital required for a major task will not pose much problem. Good business contacts will help you reap rich rewards in terms of some lucrative deals. Someone in the family may become a source of constant worry. This is a good day for travelling long distance. Deteriorating condition of your house can compel some to plan renovations. Someone may oblige you by giving a vehicle, but this charity will not be unconditional.

Love Focus: Your plan for a romantic evening out will be perfect to bowl over the one you love!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Biege

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Those exercising regularly should not lose sight of adequate rests. A windfall can be expected on the financial front. A good break on the professional front is likely through effective networking. Changing season may find some doing up the home front. You can find a long drive strenuous, so take adequate rests in between. It is best not to discuss a property matter in the presence of those not involved. Your helping hand on the social front will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Remaining preoccupied with other things may make you appear indifferent to lover and create problems for you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Off White

BIRTHDAY

SELENA GOMEZ: An American singer-actor, popular for the show Wizards of Waverly Place, and songs such as The Heart Wants What It Wants and Good For You, turns 27 today.

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com

First Published: Jul 22, 2019