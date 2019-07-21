Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for July 21, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo and other zodiac signs.

Aries

(March 21-April 20)

Negotiating a deal can find you at your persuasive best. Those looking for suitable employment may need to resort to networking. Take adequate precautions on the health front. Spending time with family is indicated and will promote mutual feeling of togetherness. You will need to remain vigilant on the road. If you want to buy property the time is favourable. You are likely to come out the winner in a close competition on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will find ways to be with lover and make the most of the time together.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

Handling unexpected expenditures may not be a problem, as you have enough in your kitty. Taking advice of seniors may get you out of your present predicament. This is a good day to pursue matters pertaining to health. It is important to handle a situation arising on the domestic front. A personal job may entail a lot of travelling, so be ready for it. A property dispute can take an ugly turn and force some to take legal recourse. A step up the career ladder is very much indicated for some.

Love Focus: Spending time alone with partner will not only be pleasurable, but most fulfilling too.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Gemini

(May 21-Jun 21)

Prospects for those looking for a suitable job are likely to brighten. You will need to choose the investment schemes wisely to ensure profitable returns. Pushing yourself hard on the exercise front will show positive results soon. You may not find any rest or relaxation at home due to some interruption or the other. hose seeking to spend a few days by themselves may plan on a short break. Your attempts to offload a piece of property may not meet with success. You are likely to perform commendably well in a competitive situation and win laurels on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will be able to provide full focus on the romantic front and make it rock!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

Good earning will make you splurge and enjoy life in general. You are likely to find things moving favourably on the professional front. It is time you cleansed your system by eating less or fasting. Efforts will be required to manage quality time at home to concentrate on activities that appeal to you. You may be pulled towards spirituality and may even plan a pilgrimage. Those living in single accommodation should be careful about their security. Help sought on the academic front will be forthcoming.

Love Focus: Be sensitive to the sensibilities of lover as it can spoil the relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

It will be more pleasure than work on the professional front as you enjoy with colleagues. You will have enough to spend and save too. A fitness regimen may be taken up by some. For you family generally comes first, but don’t let anyone take you for granted on this score! Stars don’t appear favourable on the travel front. Those looking for buying a house can get a good bargain. Pressure is likely to ease on the academic front, as you take steps to catch up with others.

Love Focus: Your charm and wit will attract someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour : Dark Slate Grey

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

Initiating something to increase your earning is possible. You are likely to rebound from an ailment and achieve perfect fitness. Your suggestions may be opposed on the professional front and all your convincing may also not work. Parent or a family elder will act as an excellent sounding board for gauging whether you are in the right. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. Renting out owned property is possible. Lack of attendance may haunt some on the academic front.

Love Focus: You can be in romantic mood today, so lay out a candlelight dinner!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

This is a good time to shift gears on the professional front as success has come within your reach. Budget your expenses, as you can go overboard in your spending. Joining a gym or exercise classes is possible for some and will keep them in fine fettle. You may not find the right opportunity of calling someone important over to your place. A vacation together with partner will act as a balm for strained relations. There is a fair chance of getting possession of a flat or plot. Don’t go against someone’s wishes on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love may knock at your door of those looking for it.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Choclate

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

You may get the feeling that the tasks given to you at work are serving no purpose. Paying more for something that is available for less is possible. You are likely to lead a fit and healthy life by becoming health conscious. Resetting the house may become a priority with some homemakers. Change of plans will make the vacation even more enjoyable. Facelift and painting of house may be planned, but keep the budget in mind. Those pursuing higher studies will keep boredom at bay, but bringing some variety into regular routine to make life interesting.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to enjoy an exclusive time with lover.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

Giving to charity will not be a waste of money, but will help boost your image. A business trip will prove fruitful and lead to some lucrative deals. Temperature variation can play havoc with your health, so exercise caution. Don’t reject out of hand a constructive suggestion of a family member, it may benefit you immensely. Family members may plan a vacation. A property dispute threatens to turn ugly, so look for an amicable solution. Your own efforts on the academic front will make things work for you.

Love Focus: Busy schedule may not allow you to spend as much time with lover as you desire.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

Keeping good relations with co-workers will help you in getting out of a tight corner on the professional front. Avoid someone asking for a loan, as you can face difficulties in realising it later. You may make health foods and energy drinks a part of you diet and benefit. Doing up the house is on the cards. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. Investing in property is likely to give good returns. Over confidence on the academic front may do you in.

Love Focus: Shy types are likely to gain enough courage to approach the one they secretly love.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

Whatever you have planned on the professional front today will be a thumping success. A promised raise or increment may not materialize immediately, so don’t be in any haste. An old ailment may recur, if you continue to neglect your health. You will proud of the achievements of a family youngster. Remain cautious while travelling. A property deal may soon be signed. You will be able to keep up the pace on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your attempts to appease partner on the romantic front may not cut ice with him or her.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navvy Blue

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

Financial help will be forthcoming for those seeking it. You may not be in the mood for any serious work today on the professional front. You will remain fit and energetic. Your expectations from someone in the family may be dashed by his or her negative response. An overseas journey is possible for some, but will not be without hassles. Builders and property dealers can find the day profitable. Staying ahead of rivals on the academic front is foretold.

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along satisfactorily.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

