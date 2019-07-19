Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for July 19, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo and other zodiac signs

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Some of you can face a medical problem on the health front, but it will be nothing serious. Stability is likely to be achieved on the financial front. An excellent opportunity is on the horizon for the salaried. Someone trying to disturb you on the domestic front may need disciplining. A opportunity to visit a place you had always wanted to may appear out of nowhere. Issues involving property should not be touched today. Worries regarding something on the home front will vanish as things begin happening according to your plans.

Love Focus: Cutting a sorry figure in front of lover for something done or not done seems too real.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Keeping pace with fitness buffs is indicated and promises to keep you in good health. Money may not be a problem, but you will need to check your spending. This is the right time on the career front to strike, when the iron is hot. Someone on the family front can take advantage of your large-heartedness! Don’t bank upon anyone for transport, remaining independent will prove much more enjoyable. Some complications are foreseen in matters related to property. You are likely to enjoy the day today.

Love Focus: You are likely to reap the benefits of rekindling your love life today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Something included in your diet is likely to have a positive effect on your overall health. Taking some austerity measures will prevent you from getting into a tight situation on the financial front. You are likely to hit it off with a new workplace colleague. You can enjoy driving around town with friends or relations. A business trip abroad will prove most fruitful. A property deal is likely to get finalized. Those appearing for exam or competition may find the progress slow on the preparation front.

Love Focus: Spouse may feel neglected as you pursue something important, but he or she will understand.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Your active life is set to make a marked improvement in your life. Money comes to you from various sources and takes adequate care of your financial problems. Delegating tasks may prove difficult, but you will have your way. You will manage to diffuse a tense situation at home. A journey undertaken by you will be far from comfortable. There is a fair chance of finalizing the sale of a property. Some difficulties can be encountered on the academic front, but none that cannot be overcome.

Love Focus: You are likely to get a chance to go for an outing with lover today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Some ups and downs on the health front cannot be ruled out. You remain on a safe wicket on the financial front. This seems to be a good day to catch up on pending issues at work. Don’t spend your entire time outside home; devote some time to family too. If you are travelling, start early as some delays are foreseen. Tread carefully while discussing a property issue. Someone on the social front can work towards raising your image on the social front.

Love Focus: Lover may not be in the mood for romance, so give space.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Health is likely to deteriorate due to your negligence. Keep a tab on your bank account, if you are using it for paying credit cards or issuing cheques. If it is your own work, you will be on the forefront to see it to completion. A family member may be forthcoming in extending a helping hand, but may need guidance. You will need to be especially careful while driving at night. A property issue that has been worrying you may be easily laid to rest. Your helping hand on the domestic front will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Spouse may not approve of your actions and may either flare up or sulk in silence.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

You will resolve to impose strict self-discipline in food matters, just to remain fit and healthy. You may be pulled up for being irresponsible on the financial front. Some adjustments will be required on the work front, so remain flexible. You may feel reluctant to share something with the family which you feel is personal. Stars look bright for an overseas journey. Feeling paranoid about a property deal may not be without basis, so remain alert. Preparations for an approaching examination are likely to get underway in full swing as you find your focus.

Love Focus: Lover may resort to emotional blackmail, but don’t give in to it.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Keep excesses in check to enjoy good health. Your attempts to keep the domestic expenditure to the bare minimum will meet with success. Finding the right candidates to shoulder important tasks will be easy, but retaining them can be tricky. You will succeed in reining in a family youngster going wayward. Starting early for a distant destination is advised as chances of getting stuck look possible. A property matter will be amicably resolved. You will need to keep the preparations for impending exam or competition going full throttle, if you expect to fare well.

Love Focus: Love life will remain most satisfying.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Health remains satisfactory. You will need to save for the rainy day, so handle your finances well. There is likelihood of biting more than you can chew on the professional front. You are likely to get full liberty on the home front to exercise your initiative. Travelling with someone whose company you enjoy will be fun. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property. Devoting extra time to studies may not be to your liking, but may become essential.

Love Focus: Keeping the relationship alive may seem an uphill task, but you will manage somehow.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Dietary control will become a key to your good health. Financially, you may find yourself much more secure than before. Some mental flexibility will be required if you really want to make your mark at work. You may harbour some ill will against spouse or a family member regarding something not done. Delay is foreseen in a journey, so keep adequate buffer time before setting out. Property owners can make a killing in the realty market. Clearing a tough competition or getting a call from some prestigious organization cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: You will be much more accepting of someone’s romantic interest in you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Some good health options are likely to be selected by you. An excellent investment opportunity may appear on the horizon. Not implementing a professional advice in letter and spirit can make you lag behind others. Family ties are set to get strengthened through a marriage. Great fun is in store for those planning a drive to the countryside. This is an excellent day for doing anything related to property. Good progress is indicated for those preparing for a competition or exam.

Love Focus: Spouse may ask for a helping hand in something urgent.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Keep yourself safe on the health front by not indulging in excesses. Financially, you will have enough to realize your fondest dreams! You can face difficulties in a current project at work. A family youngster is likely to spring a pleasant surprise. Enjoying a ride with someone close cannot be ruled out for some. You will be able to buy the property you had been wanting for long. Your interest on the academic front may wane and this can seriously hamper your performance.

Love Focus: Love life is set to improve by mutual efforts.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Green

