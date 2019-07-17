Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for July 18, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo and other zodiac signs

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Some of you may get a step closer to coming back in shape. Someone may seek you out for monetary help, so keep some excuse ready if you are not in the mood for charity. Your professional stars are on the ascendant and will help make your mark on the career front. You may need to tread carefully on the family front due to spouse’s mood swings. Someone may pile on to you for a journey that you are undertaking. Despite your efforts, a decision regarding property may not go in your favour. Marriage is on the anvil for the eligible.

Love Focus: You can have a soft corner for someone you feel attracted to at workplace.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You are likely to enjoy good health as you resolve to take up some physical activity seriously. You will be able to effectively curb expenses by taking some drastic measures. You will have to put your trust in people, if you want to establish yourself on the professional front. Good news may greet you on the family front as a suitable match is found for the eligible. Don’t drive if you are not in the right state of mind. Acquiring new property is on the cards for some. Help in household chores will be forthcoming.

Love Focus: You can find yourself in romantic mood today, so make an evening out with lover your topmost priority today!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Keeping good health may become an obsession with some. Starting something new on the professional front is likely to have better financial prospects. Encouraging developments on the career front are foreseen for some. A family issue may require urgent attention. Alertness on the road is most essential today. You will need to drive a hard bargain for sealing a deal on the property front. You may remain in celebratory mood on the social front as you enjoy your popularity within your circle of friends and relations.

Love Focus: Suspicions on the romantic front threaten to jeopardize your relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Keeping good health may become your motto soon, as you take positive steps towards a healthy lifestyle. Financial position will remain satisfactory, but overspending should be guarded against. A satisfying day is foreseen for professionals. A family outing to someplace exotic can be planned. A marriage proposal for the eligible in the family can be received. An excursion will be a good idea today. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns. You may resent someone who has a habit of leeching on your time and money.

Love Focus: Someone you are trying to attract on the romantic front may not take the hint at first, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You will be motivated to get back into shape and may even join a gym. A bonanza on the financial front cannot be ruled out. You are likely to take a break from your hectic work schedule just to get in touch with your inner self. Your actions may arouse suspicion and get parents on your back. Frequent travellers will need to cater to the weather to remain fit. You are likely to benefit from a property related matter. Something that had been worrying you in the past is likely to get resolved and come as a great relief to you.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are slated to take their first step today and usher in romance in their lives.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will remain careful of your health to prevent recurrence of an old ailment. A source of income threatens to dry up and may require your personal attention. Satisfaction on the professional or academic front may elude you, but it will not deter you to perform well. Disturbances at home will need to be curtailed to retain a peaceful environment. Travelling overseas just to meet someone close is possible for some. Don’t give any information about a property deal to those you don’t know well. A deal that you are eyeing is likely to be yours soon.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, but you may not want to settle for the second best!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

* Libra (September 24-October 23): If health is an issue with you, expect to resolve it soon. Things begin to look up on the financial front as gains accrue. Blaming someone else for your mistakes on the work front may show you in a bad light. Those staying separated from the family are likely to get a chance to visit home. Travelling to a picnic spot with friends is possible and will be fun. Suitable accommodation is likely to be taken on rent by those looking for one. Volunteering for a cause on the social front is likely to give you an immense sense of satisfaction.

Love Focus: You may not be in the right frame of mind for romance today, so convey this nicely.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Health front looks ‘healthy’, as you find yourself fit and energetic today. You will need to do some financial planning before putting money in your dream project. A chance to become part of a prestigious organization is on the horizon for some. Some domestic responsibilities will have to be discharged promptly to keep the domestic boat from rocking! A fun trip may fall well below expectations, but will still be fun. Don’t take any decisive step regarding a property, as it can prove unfavorable. You will manage to pacify someone who is spoiling for a fight.

Love Focus: Romantic life looks up, thanks to your boldness in taking things in your own hands.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Eating right and remaining active are the only ways for you to keep good health. Cutting corners and tightening belts will help you save a lot. Carelessness at work can get you on the wrong side of a senior. A family gathering is likely to provide you a chance to meet everyone. This is a good day to undertake a journey, if you are planning to travel out of town. Someone is likely to help you in getting a good property deal. Your hope for spending some moments alone may be dashed with the arrival of a pest.

Love Focus: Those eligible may do well to take some time to think over a marriage proposal.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will manage to steer to total fitness by adhering to your daily routine. A small financial crisis may threaten you, but you will steer through it successfully. Disinterest will be apparent in a task assigned to you on the professional front. Much caring and sharing at home is likely to keep you happy and contented. A journey undertaken by you may prove tiring, but will achieve your objective. Acquiring something new for the house is on the cards for some. Something that you had wanted to initiate on the home front may face delays, but will ultimately be done.

Love Focus: It is a good idea to listen to spouse before taking a decision on something important.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will need to adhere to strict dietary control to keep good health. Previous investments promise to keep some cozy on the financial front. On the professional front, you may find sharing someone’s workload a bit distasteful, but you will keep up the façade of a willing worker. The day will remain satisfactory as you get a chance to enjoy the company of your friends and relatives. Avoid risks on the road today. Stars are strong for either buying a house or constructing one. Meeting old friends and acquaintances is foretold.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may end with wedding bells for those in love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your focus can be health at this juncture and taking up an exercise regimen just to come back in shape cannot be ruled out. False promise of good returns from a dubious scheme is best ignored, if you want to save money. You will find things moving the way you want them at work today. Tensions on the family front cannot be ruled out. Stars for travel look bright and your program for a journey will go as per plans. A property issue is best left untouched today. You may plan to meet some old friends today.

Love Focus: An evening out planned with lover will turn out to be most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

