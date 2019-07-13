Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for July 13, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know what’s in store for you today:

* Aries (March 21- April 20): Becoming conscious of keeping good health will help in maintaining your level of fitness. You may get envious of someone’s luck on the monetary front. You are likely to make a fortune in your current profession or business. You may feel a bit cramped in toeing the line of a parent or a family elder. It is an excellent day for travelling for fun and eating out. Some additions and alterations to an existing property may be initiated. Attending an out of town wedding or function is possible for some.

Love Focus: You are likely to remain in a highly romantic state today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

* Taurus (April 21- May 20): Listening to the advice of the experienced will help you navigate the rough seas on the professional or business front. A suitable matrimonial match for someone eligible in the family can be expected. An ailment may recur due to sheer negligence and trouble you. You may not be in the best of financial situations, but things are likely to improve. A lot of places of tourist attraction may be visited by those out on a vacation. Good returns from property are indicated for some. Socially, you will be able to enlarge your circle of friends.

Love Focus: Differences threaten to crop up in your current relationship with those around.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

* Gemini (May 21- Jun 21): Starting a workout regimen is indicated and promises good health. Shelling out money for a repair job that has gained urgency is possible. Your hard work is likely to bring you into the limelight at work. A family youngster may need guidance to cure his or her erring ways. Some of you are likely to get an opportunity to go on a long drive on the highway. Pend property issues for some other day, as stars appear unfavourable. You will have enough to realize your dream.

Love Focus: You will find your romantic endeavors giving encouraging results.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

* Cancer (Jun 22- July 22): Stick to a simple diet to remain healthy. Retailers and service providers will find their cash registers ringing. There is much that is going against you at work of which you are not aware of, so keep your ear to the ground. You will feel much nearer to your near and dear ones now than before. Much fun is in store for youngsters undertaking a journey to someplace exotic. You will be able to take the initiative to settle a property issue amicably. You may feel used by someone.

Love Focus: You can make up your mind to go right ahead with whatever you have resolved to do on the love front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

* Leo (July 23- August 23): If a persistent ailment had been your worry in the past, you can bid it adieu for good. You may have to shell out more for some item you have purchased, than you had catered for. Hiring people for a particular job at work may not be as easy as it seems. Family members will be supportive in whatever you do. Travelling with friends will be fun. A good property deal is in the offing. Things may not move according to plans on the home front, but don’t become hasty.

Love Focus: Romance may not happen all at once, because of your treading the romantic path cautiously.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

* Virgo (August 24- September 23): You may find daily workout a lot easier than handling daily health lectures from spouse. A donation can be expected by those running an organization. You may have to contend with workplace rivals to come into the notice of higher ups, but you will manage it. You can be surrounded by your loved ones today. A lot of time can be wasted in dropping someone off in your vehicle. Good options will be found by those searching for property that fits their pocket. Homemakers may spend the day setting up the house in a different way.

Love Focus: Chance to be close to the one you secretly love looks bright today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

* Libra (September 24- October 23): You will keep good health as you become much more inclined to take fitness seriously. A new venture promises to bring in good money. A meeting or seminar at work can keep you engaged. Someone can take an exception to your actions on the domestic front. You can be sucked into family politics and compelled to take sides, if you don’t watch your step on the social front. You can be tasked to receive someone at the airport or railway station today. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring a new property. Clearing a tough competition is possible for those trying to gain admission to a prestigious institution.

Love Focus: You are likely to fall in love with someone who shares your interests.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

* Scorpio (October 24- November 22): A household remedy may come in handy for those suffering from body aches and pains. Money will not be a problem anymore as you start to earn well. This is a good day to project a request to a senior on the professional front. You may need to be at your convincing best on the family front to get the approval of something you desperately want. You can accept someone’s invitation to spend a few days out of town. Some of you can become serious about owning property. Those worried on the academic front will be able to take positive steps to strengthen their position.

Love Focus: You may feel that lover is hiding something from you, but don’t have sleepless nights in trying to get to the truth.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: White

* Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): You are likely to choose some good options on the health front. You will succeed in maintaining stability on the financial front. Something that was your responsibility on the work front may lag behind and put you in a spot. Family will be supportive and look after your needs. You can enjoy an outing with your near and dear ones today. A positive development on the property front may warm the cockles of your heart. This is a good day for those wanting to get something done from a public department.

Love Focus: Lover may appear a bit demanding today, but don’t convey this message at the first instance.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your persistence is likely to pay on the fitness front as you achieve the desired figure and physique. Home loan applied for by some is likely to get sanctioned. Those entangled in red tape will be able to get their job done without much hassle. A family member staying separated is likely to return home for a few days. Undertaking an important trip will help make you realize your dreams. Those thinking of selling a property will be able to get buyers with deep pockets. Chances of confronting someone over an issue cannot be ruled out on the social front.

Love Focus: You can become someone’s envy on the romantic front, but you certainly won’t mind!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Overstraining on the exercise front cannot be ruled out for some. Some of you may face a cash crunch, which may affect your quality of life. Your grandiose plans may fail to impress higher ups on the work front, so become more practical-minded to make your mark. A child or a family youngster can keep you on your toes today. If travel is on your mind, today appears an ideal day for an outing. Settling for a piece of real estate may soon become a reality for some. Good academic performance promises to get you closer to your goal.

Love Focus: You will need to be a bit assertive, if you want your love life to be kicking again.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will feel fit and strong enough to take on the world! Financially, you will get to save a lot as you make others foot the bill for you! Some good opportunities come your way on the professional front, but taking full advantage of them appears difficult. Normalcy will be brought on the family front, after a spate of tensions through your efforts. Commuting may increasingly become stressful for some. Some of you may be on the verge of finalizing a property. You will need to focus on only the positive that is happening on the home front or it may affect your happiness.

Love Focus: Love life rocks and promises to make the day interesting.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Celebrity Birthdays Today:

Harrison Ford: The American actor, known for playing intergalactic pilot Han Solo in the Star Wars film series and the titular protagonist of the Indiana Jones movie series, turns 77 today.

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com

First Published: Jul 13, 2019