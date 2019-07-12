Horoscope Today: Forecast for July 12

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know about your horoscope for the day:

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Chances of contracting a common ailment cannot be ruled out for some. A loan given to someone may be returned. Those in IT or hospitality industry will find the day favourable. Meeting your near and dear ones is likely to give you an immense sense on happiness. A journey may take more time than what you had anticipated. Steps taken on the property front will be lauded by all. Some good options may present themselves for those seeking admission on the academic front.

Love Focus: Home front can get tensed due to the moody spouse; maintain a low profile.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Those who had taken a break from workouts may choose to begin again. Urgent requirement of money may crop up unexpectedly and find your bank balance dipping. It will be important to bring the erring to book just to maintain the workplace decorum. Keeping parents or family elders informed about your whereabouts will be important today. A chance to go for an exciting outing is on the cards for some. Some of you can start a major renovation work in your house. Repair work of house will be completed to your satisfaction.

Love Focus: You may need to cater to lover’s mood, if you want to enjoy the evening.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Weakness or lethargy may result from lack of exercise, so continue your workouts to safeguard health. Financially, you will be able to secure your position by curbing wasteful expenditure. Winning a lucrative contract is on the cards for some businesspersons. Family interest comes first for you, and you will not hesitate to relegate other issues to the background. You will enjoy a leisure trip with someone close. Someone may tempt you to buy a prime piece of property. Someone impressed by you is likely to boost your image on the social front today.

Love Focus: Your immature ways can put paid to a romantic evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Good results are likely to be reaped from a fitness regimen undertaken by you. You may cut corners just to strengthen your financial position. A recent achievement on the professional front will prove to be a feather in your cap. Differences with spouse or a family member threatens to vitiate the domestic atmosphere. Smooth ride is likely for those travelling out of town. Don’t enter into any agreement concerning property today. Something you are not familiar with may fox you on the academic front, but persistence will pay.

Love Focus: Someone you secretly desire may give positive indications and make your day!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Limiting some items from your diet will have a positive effect on your health. Keeping a tight control over expenses will be a step in the right direction. Your blunt ways may earn senior’s wrath, if you are not careful at work. A touchy domestic issue will be sorted out to the satisfaction of all. A vacation will prove most rejuvenating. Going in for a property at this juncture will prove beneficial. Not finding time for social obligations may brand you a social recluse.

Love Focus: You are likely to take out some time from work to pursue your romantic interests.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Health of those unwell is set to improve. Conserving money will be important at this juncture. Your balanced approach to workplace problems is likely to make you popular. Someone on the family front may need your support, but may be reluctant to approach you, so remain available. Wanderlust may get the better of you and find you setting out on a long journey. Getting the paperwork in order for acquiring property may prey on your time. You are likely to excel on the academic front.

Love Focus: Sharing special moments with lover will be most rejuvenating.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Home remedies are likely to give partial success in getting rid of a common ailment. Paperwork for a loan is likely to be completed. You can take too much work on your shoulders and find it difficult to do justice to any. Your near and dear ones may pay you a visit and brighten up the day. Fun seekers are likely to plan an exciting trip. Formalities for possession of a house get completed making you its proud owner! Those attempting to turn over a new leaf should continue their efforts.

Love Focus: Love life needs a booster dose to make it rocks again, so don’t wait for lover’s invitation to do so!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to do wonders for you. Your bargaining skills will come in handy for negotiating a lucrative deal on the business front. You are likely to face some reverses on the work front, but you will be able to absorb them. Not listening to a parent or a family elder can get you into big trouble with them. Opt for public transport today for local travel. You may get the opportunity to change residence and shift to a better place.

Finding someone who will help you out on the academic front will be an achievement for some.

Love Focus: Someone may catch your eye on the romantic front and get you head over heels in love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Take adequate precautions in this changing weather, as getting unwell is possible. You will manage to curtail expenditure by instituting some austerity measures. You may decide to go ahead with a project you had been holding on to on the professional front. Someone ill in the family is likely to make quick recovery. You may opt out of a trip just because your best friends are not coming along. A suitable accommodation that fits your pocket will soon be found. Satisfaction on the professional or academic front may elude you, but it will not deter you to perform well.

Love Focus: You are likely to give in to the charms of someone you secretly desire and you will not regret your decision!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A change in lifestyle will make you feel fit and energetic. Businesspersons are likely to do good business today and earn well. The day proves excellent for you, both personally and professionally. Appease someone in the family to have your way! You may have to put your foot down against a trip you are reluctant to go on. Keep a close track of the progress of construction initiated by you. A celebration may get underway for someone specific today.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may cloud your mind all day long!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

An ailment that has been troubling you for long is about to disappear. Money spent on a major item will be money well spent. There is much that is going against you at work of which you are not aware of, so keep your ear to the ground. A trip with friends or cousins will give you immense joy. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those on a long-distance travel. Good news awaits those waiting for possession of a new property. You will find things going your way on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: There should be no issue in explaining spouse/lover about the unnecessary doubts in their mind.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You are likely to get serious about your health and take steps to come back in shape. Many ups and downs are likely to be encountered by those playing the stocks. Chances of a promotion or some recognition at work cannot be ruled out. Family life remains most satisfying. Your desire to enjoy a vacation with someone close is likely to become a reality in the near future. A property owned by you may start giving good returns. An argument with someone you don’t exactly like may ensue on the social front.

Love Focus: Terms and condition are okay in business or profession, but have no place on the romantic front, remember that.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

Celebrity Birthdays

MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ: An American actor, popular for films such as Furious 7 and Avatar, turns 41 today.

TRIVIA

The train Saif Ali Khan’s character is riding during the song Kasto Mazza in Parineeta is the same one his mother, Sharmila Tagore, was riding in the film Aradhana (1969).

