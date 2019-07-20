Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for July 20, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo and other zodiac signs.

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You will resolve to remain regular in your workouts just to remain fit. Money needs to be conserved and you can do this by bringing a change in your lifestyle. Worries facing you on the professional front disappear as you manage to set things right. You will need to be a bit strict with a family youngster regarding money. You may be compelled to look for other mode of conveyance than your usual one. A poor bargain in an issue involving property is in store for some. Good progress in preparing for an exam is likely to instil much confidence in students.

Love Focus: You may find yourself getting attracted to someone who showers his or her affections on you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Some ups and down on the health front cannot be ruled out. Waiting for the right opportunity to invest will be the right course of action, if you want to get good returns. Professionally, you are likely to become more popular and attract more clientele. You may disapprove the action of a family member, but will not be able to express it in those many words. Those travelling abroad will find the journey comfortable. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. Keeping in touch with the achievers will be a step in the right direction on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your hopes for a romantic evening out may be dashed by lover for reasons that seem unfathomable!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will enjoy good health by not letting temptations get the better of you. You will add to your wealth as your efforts promise to bring in a lot of money. You can get into some kind of pressure on the professional front, but will be able to tackle it. You are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out of town relative. So, remain careful, especially while travelling. The one you thought was near you can become your biggest enemy, but this transition will be temporary as you will be won over once again.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to give positive signals.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Those feeling under the weather will show marked improvement. Switch to the saving mode on the financial front. Some of you will get the opportunity to enhance your workplace skills. You may find yourself in a confused state of mind over a personal matter that defies solution. You may have to plan a trip meticulously to make it enjoyable. A suitable accommodation awaits those looking for one.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you are likely to float on cloud nine today, as sweetheart showers love!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Your daily fitness routine will find you fit and energetic. There is an urgent need to become proactive in curbing expenditure. You will be able to iron out all the kinks on the professional front. A family elder brings happiness. You are likely to derive much pleasure in organizing a trip out of town. A property matter promises to turn out the way you had wanted it to. Someone may hurt your feelings without meaning to by stating a fact you had wanted to conceal on the social front.

Love Focus: Don’t wait for things to happen on the romantic front, as it can become an endless wait for you!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Focus on health will become your priority and will have a positive fallout on your fitness. You can get ill at ease regarding a financial transaction, but your fears will be unfounded. Businesspersons are likely to find their business picking up. An increased workload on the domestic front may make you moody and craving for a break. A journey by road promises to be safe and comfortable. You may not get the best price for a house or property in the market, so adopt a wait and watch policy. You are likely to get your thrills by showing off to people you want to impress.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to express his or her love for you and may even promise you the moon, so enjoy all the attention!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Don’t neglect health as you can be laid up in bed. Depleting financial strength will need bolstering up, so explore alternative avenues of earning. Positive response to a request submitted at work is expected, but you will have to pursue your case. Meeting members of the extended family is on the cards for some. Choose your mode of conveyance carefully, if you don’t want to miss an important meeting or appointment. Some of you can plan to buy property. You will find things getting better on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic aspirations are best kept on the backburner for now.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will keep good health by not succumbing to culinary temptations. Savings made previously will stand you in good stead now. Some delay is foreseen in completing an important task at work. Much happiness is foreseen on the home front. Much excitement is in store for those planning a trip to someplace exotic. Acquiring a new property is on the cards. There may be some pressure to perform on the academic front, but things will turn favourable and help raise your morale.

Love Focus: Realize before it is too late that your love life is getting stagnant and needs rekindling.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Someone can motivate you to take up fitness training to maintain good health. Stability on the financial front is assured as things begin to look positive. Something assigned to you at work may prove an uphill task for you, but you will be resourceful enough to get help from someone. Tensions regarding someone or something may mar domestic peace and harmony. You may be expected to accompany someone in an out of town journey. A misunderstanding with regard to property will be cleared, bringing a big sigh of relief. Better opportunities come your way as you continue to perform well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Taking the one you love to someplace exotic is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): More interest is required on the health front. Money matters will get sorted out by themselves as you remain financially stable. Starting something new on the professional front is likely to have better financial prospects. You can be kept busy on the domestic front. Keep security in mind while undertaking a long journey. Those thinking of renovation are likely to shelve the project for some time. Your hard work is set to pay rich dividends on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone close may grow cold towards you, so find out why.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may be in two minds about continuing a workout routine. You are likely to waste a lot of money in buying things that you don’t really need. Winning a deal will have a lot to do with how you negotiate and convince your client. You will have to take the initiative to clear the air on a sensitive issue on the home front. Visit to a place of pilgrimage cannot be ruled out for some. A property matter can take a serious turn and will need your prompt attention. Some fun activities with friends may beckon you on the social front

Love Focus: Warming up to someone who works with you may not be enough to ring in romance, exchange sweet nothings too!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lavender

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Something new introduced on the health front will prove beneficial. You may experience a financially fluid situation, but things will turn in your favour. Some delay is foreseen in completing an important task at work. You will be able to get the things done that you had desired for long on the domestic front. You can be invited to accompany someone interesting on a journey. A new acquisition is likely to add to your existing assets. Buying something for the house is possible, but you will need to be careful not to overspend.

Love Focus: You may not see eye to eye with spouse on a matter, but a common consensus will be reached.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

