Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 30, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

The planetary positions along with that of the sun and the moon determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and personality traits which tell us a lot about a person. Wouldn’t it then be helpful if we started our day by already knowing about what’s going to come our way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for all of us. Read on to find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Someone requires a helping hand on the domestic front. You are likely to enjoy your heart out in a family outing. You will go all out to woo all and sundry. Sale of property is likely. Students will be able to get the subjects of their choice. Light exercises and a little sweat are all that is required to become perfectly fit. A piece of real estate appears too lucrative to be passed over. Some new ideas may come to you regarding a venture undertaken

Love Focus: On the romantic front, a stranger may have a mysterious attraction for you, but stars advice caution.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those learning how to drive are likely to go solo. Keeping your options open on the property front will be a step in the right direction. Stars indicate a strong possibility of a windfall. This is a good day to pursue matters pertaining to health. You will succeed in achieving your goal of adding to your wealth. Professionally, you are likely to make your position stronger, as whatever you do turns out right. You can feel frustrated by not being given a chance to have your say in a particular issue on the home front.

Love Focus: A most heartening situation develops on the romantic front for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A child is likely to do you proud. Don’t try out a new vehicle in busy traffic. Those into real estate are likely to make a killing in the property market. A good day is foreseen for students appearing in a competitive exam. It will be difficult for some to get back in shape. Those worried about financing educational pursuits will find the money when the time comes! Your go-getting attitude and self-confidence will help in getting you a prestigious assignment on the professional front

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to be resisted by someone you desire.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Travelling will be fun, so find time for a spin. Those looking for suitable accommodation may find one that fits their pocket. Team work on the professional or academic front may not go as visualised by you and may put you in a spot. Adhering to a good routine will help you in negating ill health. Something started on the side is likely to earn good profits. You will be able to persuade someone to do your bidding on the work front. Those trying to achieve something on the professional front will have luck on their side.

Love Focus: The one you are trying to get romantically linked with may not show much interest now, but persistence will pay.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Your quick wit and humour will help in lighting up the atmosphere at home. Delays while travelling can upset your plans and force you to reschedule your itinerary. This is a good day to negotiate a property deal. Organising something at home cannot be ruled out and your initiative is likely to earn much appreciation. Pushing yourself hard on the exercise front will show positive results soon. Earning an extra buck can motivate you to slog extended hours. Your irresponsible attitude may not be tolerated for long on the professional front, so get your act together

Love Focus: Chance meeting a member of the opposite gender shows all signs of blossoming into romance!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Spouse may not be in a happy state of mind and may even be at complaining best! Going someplace far will help you unwind. Don’t be hasty in a property deal. Rubbing someone the wrong way is akin to inviting trouble, so watch your step. Introducing new fitness techniques in your workout routine will prove immensely beneficial. It is good to show off, but don’t loosen the purse strings too much! A workplace problem may take a nasty turn and create an unsavoury situation at work.

Love Focus: Your success in impressing lover will get you all excited and prompt you to plan things ahead.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Financial or family problems can take the fun out of celebrating an achievement of a family youngster. Sightseeing in an exotic locale is possible, if you plan it out nicely. Some of you may start a long pending construction work at home. Someone may go out of the way to make you comfortable.

De-stressing techniques will do wonders. Condition of someone close will show signs of improvement. Good advice may be required to make a profitable investment. Rectifying a mistake in time may save you from big trouble on the professional front.

Love Focus: Winning the affections of the one you secretly love can become the biggest achievement of the day!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Air travel is foreseen for some, which can be in official or personal capacity. Shifting into a new house is indicated for some. Keeping cordial relations with all will help you in making your place on the social front. Getting a clear chit on the health front is likely to come as a big relief. A good earning possibility comes your way that will make you financially secure. You will finally be able to master the ropes on the professional front. Parents or a family member is likely to breathe down your neck and may monitor your actions closely

Love Focus: Lover may not be in the right frame of mind for a beat up tonight.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Going down the memory lane with an old relative will prove immensely fulfilling. You may be in the mood to travel, so expect an exciting time on a short vacation. Setting up a new house is likely to prove most exciting. You may feel reluctant to attend a social event in the absence of your favourite company. Peak physical fitness will make even strenuous activities seem like child’s play. A friend or associate will help you financially, when you need help the most. Professional front can give you stress and keep you mentally unsettled

Love Focus: Helping out someone from the opposite camp can blossom into romance.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A family elder is likely to help you by holding fort on the domestic front while you are out. You are likely to share some extra burden in an outing with friends. Wealth through inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out. Someone may appear rude and arrogant, but is loyal and trustworthy, so overlook his or her shortcomings. Problems faced on the health front show signs of disappearing completely. A chance of getting shortchanged in a transaction is possible, if you are not careful. This is an excellent time to take on as many assignments as possible, simply to hone your skill.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours will be rewarded in full measure.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may organise a get together at your place in honour of a guest from another city. A trip down the memory lane will help bring the loved ones together. Now is the time to invest in property, if you want good returns. Find ways to remain focussed on the academic front. An alternative therapy works wonders for those ailing for long. Don’t trust casual acquaintances, where investments are concerned. If you let your guard down at work, someone is likely to take advantage.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, do remember partner’s special day or you may get into big trouble!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Keeping in touch with your near and dear ones is likely to give you mental solace. Not the best day for travelling long distances; avoid if you can. Those shifting houses can expect to move into a better environment. Mental stress will need some effective counter measures. You may not be in complete picture, so don’t base your judgement on limited information and make decisions. You are likely to increase your earning potential by tapping some untapped sources. If you are getting the right break on the career front, you must give it a serious thought.

Love Focus: You will take steps to strengthen your relationship on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

