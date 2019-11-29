Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 29, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 07:56 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Aries

(March 21-April 20)

You may find the attitude of someone in the family not to your liking, but little you can do about it. Avoid taking a shortcut while travelling, as difficulties are foreseen. Excellent returns are expected from property and previous investments. Students will overcome all the hurdles in pursuing their dreams.

Health poses no problems, as you become increasingly health conscious. Money will not pose much of a problem as wealth comes your way. Time management will become important at work and should not be lost sight of.

Love Focus: Your dual nature is quite evident today as you thrill your lover with your ideas and gift of the gab.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

Travel will brighten the prospects of finding love. Renting out property at an excellent remuneration is foreseen for some house owners. Some more hard work will be required by students appearing for a crucial examination.

Those desperate to come back in shape will do so. Don’t get swayed by the smooth talkers when it comes to investment today. Someone at work may not oblige you by extending a helping hand. Some of you may feel the need to do something exciting on the family front and will do so too!

Love Focus: You are likely to hear a “Yes” from the one you love!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

Gemini

(May 21-Jun 21)

A journey to a distant land will be both comfortable and educative. Take good care of your property as someone is out to dupe you. Students will do their parents proud by performing well in extra-curricular activities. Taking the initiative to inculcate healthy habits is certain to benefit in the long run. Don’t bank too much on someone for money matters. You will need to be fair in your decisions, if you don’t want subordinates to give their best. A family youngster is likely to become a source of concern.

Love Focus: Those thinking of love marriage may need to tread carefully.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

Chances of a family member helping you out in something personal cannot be ruled out. Be clear about the routes before you undertake to drive as chance of getting lost looks real. Some of you are likely to become the proud owner of a property. Students will excel by providing full focus to the work at hand.

Maintaining daily routine and adopting an active lifestyle is indicated for some on the health front. Money invested in some lucrative schemes can start giving good returns. Your intrinsic honesty comes through to impress one and all on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those secretly in love beware, as there is a likelihood of romance coming out in the open.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

Peace and quiet at home will give you a chance to enjoy all by yourself. Urge to travel can get the better of you, so plan out a vacation. Buying a new house is possible. Whatever you have achieved academically, you stand to lose due to sheer negligence. You find yourself full of energy today. Don’t invest in anything you are not clear about. An excellent break can be expected on the business front by business persons.

Love Focus: A secret longing for someone or something is likely to be fulfilled today.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

A piece of happy news on the family front can be expected. You are likely to reminisce about a recently concluded trip. House owners can expect to demand good rent for their property. Those going in for higher studies may get a scholarship. Problems on the health front are indicated. An outstanding amount is likely to be received. Good earning is indicated for professionals and business persons.

Love Focus: Things will not be hunky dory on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

Accompanying someone for an out of town trip cannot be ruled out. If owning property is on your mind, a good bargain is waiting in the wings. You can feel apprehensive about an impending course or task, but your fears will be unfounded. Excellent health is indicated. A promotion will not only give you important responsibilities, but perks too, so rejoice! A challenging situation at work is likely to be tackled well. A family reunion is on the cards, as someone staying abroad or out of town come visiting.

Love Focus: The sensitivity and concern of lover will overwhelm you.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

Finding time for the family may be difficult, as you remain involved in work. Don’t share a vehicle with others if you want to travel comfortably. Lease for a property occupied by you is likely to be extended. Efforts to send someone for higher studies abroad or out of town will succeed. Health is likely to improve for those feeling under the weather lately. Money is likely to be gained through past investments. You will manage to take the right decision regarding a professional matter.

Love Focus: Promotional prospects brighten for some in their present job.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

A vacation promises a wonderful time. Some builders may start thinking in terms of a township soon. You may find it difficult to prove your mettle in a competitive situation today. Your initiative on the health front will pay rich dividends. This is the right time to consolidate your financial position by both saving and wise investments. Full support of higher ups can be expected in a particular workplace situation. Paucity of time may not fully let you enjoy a family event.

Love Focus: A love-at-first-sight situation can arise for some.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

Travelling on a vacation with family is foretold. Turning an ancestral property into builder floors may be contemplated by some. Attending a religious ceremony is on the cards for some. Some of you are likely to neglect health and pay for it. You will manage to read the market well and put your money judiciously to earn handsome dividends. Your plan will fall into place and help you establish yourself much more firmly at work. A major purchase for the house is on the anvil.

Love Focus: Lovers can become incommunicado on some issue.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

Travelling in a group will prove most enjoyable. Trying out various diets is likely to cause more harm than good. Alterations and additions may be initiated to restore an ancestral property. You may remain unhappy about how your life is progressing. A much awaited cheque is likely to be received today. Your efforts at work may go unnoticed and frustrate you. A positive development on the family front can be expected.

Love Focus: Time spent with lover today will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

Homemakers may vie for a change of scene at home. It is best to postpone a trip. Property dealers are likely to strike it rich. You are likely to remain socially active by meeting whoever you can and expanding your circle. Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. Overspending can come under the scanner and get you in a tight spot. Becoming a yes-man at work can have its advantages, so toe the line of someone important and prosper!

Love Focus: Moodiness of lover can put paid to your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

