Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 28, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 06:23 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine how our day is going to turn out. All signs have their characteristics and personality traits which tell us a lot about a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if we started our day by already knowing about what’s going to come our way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for us. Read on.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Spending fun-filled days with family or friends on a vacation is foreseen. This is a good time to plan a short outing with family. You will mange to create a niche for yourself in your chosen professional field. Joining a study circle may prove a big help on the academic front. Job prospects for those looking for suitable employment are likely to improve. You will be in a position to spend lavishly and wallow in pure luxury. You will manage to keep fit and energetic.

Love Focus: A heart to heart conversation with the lover is likely to make your relationship strong.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Catering to guests at home is likely to give you immense pleasure today. Much fun is in store for those setting out on a leisure trip. There is a chance of being entrusted with an important task at work. Things may start moving to your liking on the academic front. A deal is likely to be sealed through your efforts. Financial perks are likely to be enjoyed by those who have been recently promoted. Your firm resolve to stay fit will do a whale of a good to your health.

Love Focus: You are likely to effectively deal with competition on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will be able to make good time in a long journey. Something that you enjoy doing may be entrusted to you on the professional front. You will manage to acquire an added qualification on the academic front.

You will need to get updated professionally to come at par with new entrants. This is a good day for negotiations as you are likely to meet with success. Your resolve to become fit is likely to bring positive results on the health front. A good news on the family front is likely to lift up the mood.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to accommodate your wish and make you smile.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You may be made responsible for ferrying someone in your vehicle today. A timely action is likely to prove advantageous. Those aspiring for higher studies abroad are likely to hear of some good news. Moonlighting or doing side business is likely to fill up your coffers. Eat right to remain fit and healthy. Keep your personal life under wraps to avoid taken advantage of. A senior is likely to punch holes in an assignment submitted by you.

Love Focus: This is a good day to look for favours from your lover.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Taking a break from work for a short vacation is possible. Job seekers will be able to seize an opportunity to land a dream job. Excelling in a subject is possible on the academic front. The day proves exceptionally rewarding for you today, both personally and professionally. Financially, you will be in a strong position and may even add more to your wealth. An alternative medicine may give relief from an ailment. Peace and tranquillity prevails on the home front.

Love Focus: Falling in love becomes easy as the one you like makes the first move.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Keep a tab on someone assigned to carry out your directions. Correct decisions on the career front will help you forge ahead confidently. You will succeed in hiding your limitations by stressing more on your strong points. Some of you can end up spending more than your budget allows. You may opt for an exercise regimen. An exciting time is foreseen in the company of friends today.

Love Focus: Your feeling for someone is likely to pull him or her towards you.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Gaining knowledge about the place of intended vacation is likely to double your enjoyment. You are likely to find yourself in a position of strength on the professional front. Sharing notes with others will be helpful on the academic front. Good going in a project at work will keep you in an upbeat mood today. Money will no more be a problem as some kind of inheritance comes to you. Opting for moderate living will help you retain good health. Someone eligible in the family is likely to find a suitable match.

Love Focus: Spouse is likely to give you good advice, go by it rather than resisting it.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A family gathering may be expected today and will prove enjoyable. Your love for travel may soon find you travelling with your near and dear ones. You may not find things moving favourably on the professional front. Your performance on the academic front will be more than satisfactory. You may need to spoon feed a junior to get your work done on the professional front. Financial condition is set to improve for those feeling the pinch. Your persistence on the fitness front is likely to bring positive results soon.

Love Focus: Romantic ties will need to be strengthened by spending more time together.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Things turn favourable for someone you are worried about on the family front. Fun time is foreseen for those setting out on a vacation. Initiative taken at work will get due recognition from those who matter.You may get the opportunity to try out some new ideas on the professional front. A delayed payment is likely to be released, but not without you doing your share of the footwork. Home remedy may come in handy in getting rid of a nagging health problem.

Love Focus: Some of you may go around inviting your near and dear ones.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Vacation may beckon some and provide a welcome break from the routine. You will need to keep someone in check at work. Winning brownie points is possible on the academic front. You are likely to excel in whatever you are involved in at work. Some of you can end up spending more than you have catered for. Your resolve to lead a healthy life may find you enrolling in a gym. Attending a family function may appear difficult at this juncture due to previous commitments.

Love Focus: Your helping hand at home will be much appreciated.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 13. 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Chances of dealing harshly with someone on the family front for doing something you dislike look real. A profitable journey is foreseen for those on a business trip. Possession of property is not too far, as last installment gets paid. Overconfidence may be your undoing on the academic front.

Keeping good relations will help you both personally and professionally. Your helping hand to someone in monetary need is likely to give you immense inner satisfaction. Those feeling under the weather will once again start enjoying good health.

Love Focus: Something that you do or say may offend lover.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Making new friends is on the cards, as you are able to meet like-minded people An excursion with friends promises to be exciting. A property dispute is likely to pit you against a sibling, but don’t go legal. Your performance on the academic front may leave much to be desired. You are likely to get elevated to the next higher level in your present occupation. A new source of revenue may open up and help tide over your financial problems. Those trying to come back in shape can ill afford to miss out on workouts.

Love Focus: Feeling that something good is going to happen will continue the whole day and will not be without basis.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

