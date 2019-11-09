Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 9, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 07:16 IST

We all want to start and end our day happily, and hope that it stays that way. No one wants to be melancholy. Wouldn’t it be nice if anyone told what exactly is going to happen us today? Horoscopes do exactly that.

Daily horoscopes help us in knowing what our day is going to be like. Let’s find out if the stars are in you favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Acquiring a new property may be on your mind. Do something about an old ailment, before it plays up again. A conniving person is likely to sway your opinion against someone and get you into trouble, so be careful. Chances of getting good returns from a previous investment look bright. Don’t take on any additional job today, especially involving money. Blessings of a family elder will be reserved for you for your helpful nature. A drive to the countryside is likely to give you the thrills.

Love Focus: A new relationship is on the cards for those seeking love.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Planning an out of town journey is on the cards. Not so good health poses no problems for those pursuing their passion. Those looking for a suitable accommodation are likely to get lucky. A word of praise is the only thing that someone may need from you, so do not disappoint. Someone is likely to take you for a ride in money matters, so consult others before committing your money. Don’t let people discourage you from pursuing what you think is in the interest of your career. Get rid of your arrogance or it will put off family and friends.

Love Focus: There is a strong possibility of estranged couples getting reunited.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Keeping the lines of communication open with spouse will be important to keep the relationship intact. Those on vacation may enjoy a few extra days in the salubrious environment. Those looking for a house on rent or purchase will find it difficult to make up their minds. Pending work on the academic front may take a lot of your time, but complete it you will! You will manage to nip a medical problem in the bud and save yourself from problems. Getting careless with money is possible and may make you waste it on dubious schemes. Be clear of your objective on the professional front, so as not to get caught on the wrong foot by higher ups.

Love Focus: Lover’s suggestion for spending time outdoors must be considered positively.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A family get-together will prove most entertaining and give a chance to meet distant relatives you had not seen for ages. If you are not authorised to drive, it is best not to sit behind the wheel. Renovation or construction can be taken up by some. Spending a few leisurely hours with friends and associates is possible. It may become difficult for some to kick a bad habit affecting their health. Think twice before going in for a heavy investment, as money once invested may not be returned till maturity. A task assigned to you at work will be to your liking, but you may get little time to complete it.

Love Focus: Fun time can be expected on the romantic front, as lover seems to be in a romantic mood!

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A tranquil domestic environment will be a godsend and help you in doing your personal work uninterrupted. A visit to an exciting event may keep you in an excited state today. A good offer on the property front is foreseen. Your preparation will be adequate for acing a competition or exam on the academic front. You will manage to continue your workout schedule and do well on the fitness front. Investing in a scheme that seems lucrative will be a step in the right direction, as it brings good profits. You may not be able to give full focus to a job at hand.

Love Focus: Those hoping for a passionate evening with partner may have to take the initiative to make it happen.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A challenging assignment may come to you on the professional front. Achievements of a family youngster may make you proud. Remain alert while visiting isolated places and never do so alone. Property dealers are likely to make a killing. Influencing someone to turn things in your favour may meet with mixed success. Diet and exercise will prove an effective combination in bringing you back in shape. Good earning opportunities may come your way to make you more financially secure.

Love Focus: A chance to spend sometime in solitude with lover may materialize today.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 15, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): The day appears enjoyable, as you get to spend it with friends and relatives.

Travelling to attend an important event is indicated. It is a good day to buy a vehicle or a major item. Things may not be hunky-dory on the academic front, so start putting in more efforts. On the fitness front, your efforts of coming back in shape succeed. Curb wasteful expenditure, as it may eat into your savings. Job seekers may get some good openings.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, an opposite number may hold your interest, but it will take efforts to make it blossom into something meaningful.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Construction may begin for an addition to your existing house. Making new acquaintances and expanding friends’ circle is indicated. Your busy schedule will keep you on your toes, but keep you fit! An investment today will come in handy at a later date. You will need to guide someone regarding a new job or task, so be prepared for it. A family problem will need to be solved quickly, before it becomes disturbing. Avoid travelling long distance by road today, if things can be organised through other ways.

Love Focus: Chance of settling down in holy matrimony is possible for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Much effort may go into preparing for something important on the academic front.

Balanced diet is the key to your good health. Those looking for financial security for the future may need to act now. You may face problems while travelling today, so be adequately prepared. Some contentious property issue can be raised and make you mentally tense. You will find the right opportunity to strike when the iron is hot on the professional front! Differences may need to be sorted out with spouse, if you want the domestic front to remain peaceful.

Love Focus: Togetherness will be immensely fulfilling for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You may start preparations for a festival in the right earnest. A highly anticipated journey proves uneventful. House owners looking for suitable tenants will find someone good. Developing contacts with influential people is likely to ease personal problems.

Those trying to shed extra kilos will need some more will power to do so. Unexpected gains are likely from an unexpected source. A problem on the professional front may beg your attention, so don’t ignore it.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with someone special shows all signs of blossoming into romance.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Number: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Commuting problems may need to be addressed quickly by some. Those planning to buy property are likely to settle for a suitable one soon. Someone will be at hand to guide you through difficulties on the academic front. Take steps to burn off fat. You will manage to bring down the price of an expensive item through hard bargaining. Retailers may find their business on the upswing. Socially, you can expect a hectic time in the company of friends and relatives.

Love Focus: Playing the blame game will be detrimental to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A party or a get together may give you an opportunity to meet people you have not met in years. Some of you are likely to take time out to work on your figure. A family elder may make life hell, if not dealt with diplomatically. Those on vacation may return with fond memories. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring property by managing to raise a home loan. Handsome commission in a deal is possible and will help make your bank balance healthy. Your ultra-efficiency at work is likely to get noticed by those who matter.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations may be put paid due to lover’s unavailability.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

