Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 18, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:01 IST

The positions of the sun, the moon and the planets play a huge part in determining how our day pans out. All signs have their own characteristics and personality traits which tell us a lot about who we are. Wouldn’t it then be helpful if we started our day by already knowing about what’s going to come our way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for us. Find out whether the odds are in your favour today, according to your zodiac signs.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Having own roof over your head may motivate you to think on the lines of buying property. Avoid excess as it can be detrimental to your health. Someone on the academic front is likely to put in a good word for you to those who matter. Money may come to you from unexpected sources. An exciting challenge is in store for some professionals and may lead to many lucrative opportunities. Homemakers may have to slog it out today in the absence of any help. Vacation time will find you packing bags and heading towards an exotic destination.

Love Focus: A budding romance cannot be ruled out with a casual acquaintance, as you share the same ideas and tastes.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Someone in the family may lend you a helping hand. A journey may become long and tiring. Acquiring new office premises or a house is on the cards for some. Remain guarded on the academic front, as someone is out to spoil your image. A change of air will do you good and restore your health. Those seeking a raise or promotion will not be disappointed. Taking additional workload on the professional front is okay, but don’t bite more than you can chew.

Love Focus: Lover appears in the best of moods today, so make the most of it!

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): An extended official trip is foreseen for some. Property owned by you is likely to add to your prestige on the social front. Adjustment problems faced on the social front will become a thing of the past, as you manage to establish your own identity. Starting a new exercise regimen is indicated and promises to get you back into shape. An opportunity on the financial front, if seized immediately, can earn good returns. An initiative on the business front is likely to prove most profitable. A misunderstanding with spouse shows all signs of escalating today.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to spend time with each other and build a better understanding.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Differences cropping up with spouse will be tactfully handled by you without causing any frictions. Enjoying a journey with friends is possible. Chances of acquiring property look bright for some. Those pursuing academics may face a tough time. Those suffering from a medical ailment will show positive signs of recovery. You may be in the mood to splurge today, rather than window shopping, but don’t exceed the budget! Those serving for long in their organization can finally get a promotion that had been long overdue.

Love Focus: Your persuasiveness on the romantic front may offend partner, so think and act.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Keep your speed in check on the road. Desire to own a property, that you have taken a fancy to, may take some time in becoming a reality. Students will be able to give a good account in a recently concluded examination. A medicine you are taking will help you get rid of your ailment sooner than you expect. Don’t throw caution to the winds in a monetary transaction, as it may come to haunt you later. You shine at work through the strength of your performance. Some domestic issues pending for long are likely to be completed.

Love Focus: You will be able to take the right steps to brighten the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to make good time in a long journey. Those looking to buy property are likely to get one at bargain price. Appreciation comes your way on the academic front, as you manage to keep your mind on the task at hand and excel. You may spoil your health by catering only to taste buds. A good source of earning promises to keep you financially stable. A new social set-up on a posting or transfer to another place will prove much to your liking. Some turbulence on the domestic front cannot be ruled out, as you may not see eye to eye with spouse.

Love Focus: Dealing with a competitor on the romantic front may have its own set of difficulties.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Investing in property now will be a step in the right direction. Faring badly in something important on the academic front is possible for some. It is time to make a lifestyle change to improve health. Monetary conditions are set to improve, as profits start to pile up on the financial front. The neglect you had been feeling will soon disappear as peace and harmony prevails on the domestic front. Taking a break from work to go on a vacation may appear difficult, but don’t lose hope. You are likely to get some important responsibilities on the professional front, so do them to the best of your ability.

Love Focus: Romantic life will be most fulfilling, as you get to spend quality time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Change in travel plans is indicated for some. Investing in property is a step in the right direction. Your energy and dynamism will get you what you aim for today on the academic front. Joining a gym or starting an exercise regime is indicated for some and will help bring them back in shape. An investment option promises good returns, so go for it. Your impulsiveness may irritate others, but will get the work done quickly at work. Some domestic issues can cause turbulence at home and play on your mind the whole day.

Love Focus: Positive signals on the romantic front promise to keep you in an excited state!

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A planned vacation promises to go without a hitch and prove simply fantastic! Possession of a house or apartment is likely to be offered soon. Your consistency in performance on the academic front will be noticed by those who matter. Outside food can play havoc with your system, so stick to home food. Those thinking of putting money in a project should deliberate some more. Someone’s advice will help restore your confidence in undertaking a responsibility on the professional front. This is not a favorable day to raise contentious issues at home as it can lead to arguments.

Love Focus: Partner appears off mood today, so tread carefully!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Networking will only help to certain extent on the academic front, so get down to mastering the subjects, if you want to fare well. Your efforts to come back in shape seem most encouraging. It is important to take somebody’s advice in a financial matter, as you are sure to burn your fingers. Professionals will be able to deliver, when it is most required. You can have a feeling that others are not doing enough for you and make an issue of it on the family front. Travelling to someplace exciting with family is indicated. House construction is likely to be completed without any delays.

Love Focus: Nurturing relationships with those who matter is likely to prove most favourable in the long run.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Driving off to a picnic with family or friends is possible. This is a good day to take up pending matters pertaining to property. Your efforts on the academic front will keep you in contention. Curb eating out as it may not agree with your system. Monetary condition improves, as you become determined to cut corners. Additional tasks at work may disturb your normal work routine. You will find things moving in a positive direction in normalising relations with someone on the family front.

Love Focus: Getting introduced to a charming member of the opposite gender is like to keep you in an upbeat mood today!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): This is a good time for a break from routine, so plan a vacation. Good news on the property front can be expected. Things appear bright on the academic front for those trying something specific. A change in lifestyle may prove inconvenient, but will be good for health. Constructive steps taken in a venture which wasn’t performing well will start yielding good results now. Something meticulously planned on the professional front may not move in the expected manner, so cater for contingencies. Family members will cater to your whims and fancies and give you the treatment you deserve.

Love Focus: Wedding bells may soon toll for someone eligible.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 10:53 IST