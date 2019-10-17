Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 17, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Oct 17, 2019

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You may be lined up for an official trip. Taking premises on rent is indicated for some. You will no more be afraid of relying on your judgement, especially in the social sphere. Improvement in health of those ailing will be slow, but steady. Bargain well while shopping to get the best price. Freelancers are certain to get more opportunities. You may be invited over by someone you only had a passing acquaintance, so take your call.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, lover may ask you for an outing or a movie today, so look your best!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A short vacation just to let your hair down is on the anvil. An opportunity of a lifetime may come to you for purchasing a prime piece of land. No help seems forthcoming for those finding it difficult to crack a competition. Positive thoughts are likely to fill you with good vibes and keep you mentally and physically fit. Considerable earnings will enable you to pay off your creditors at leisure. Those looking for job will find the day promising. Good news about a sick family member may come as a big relief.

Love Focus: Some turbulence in a long-term relationship cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Frequent travel may get to you, but you may have to lump it. An old property may bring you into big money. Someone on the social front may be avoiding you, find out why. Health will remain good. You are likely to make some efforts to boost your earning. You are likely to take on more jobs at work than you can conveniently handle on the professional front. Your efforts to bring harmony on the home front will succeed.

Love Focus: Your desire to spend quality time with lover today will be fulfilled.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A property deal is likely to be sealed and make you a proud owner of an apartment or house. Your strength in your field of expertise is likely to be recognised by those who matter. An investment is likely to turn into a goldmine and may find you laughing all the way to the bank! Your prosperity is on the rise, as promotion comes your way. Chances of friends or relations coming and staying with you cannot be ruled out. Take steps to make the domestic front peaceful. Watch what you eat today. Don’t compel anyone to accompany you, as your journey can get spoiled.

Love Focus: Falling head over heels for someone on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You remain in a position of strength in calling the shots on the property front. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise. You are likely to enjoy good health as you slowly turn into a fitness freak. A new deal or contract may be signed and bring you into a lot of money. A challenging situation on the professional front will be tackled most competently. A lot of loose ends may need to be tied up on the home front.

Love Focus: Don’t spoil the surprise planned by lover on the romantic front by being a spoilsport.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Addition or alteration to existing property is foreseen and will go without a hitch. Your unwavering focus on the academic front will help you achieve your objective. Health remains good through your efforts. Monetary help can be expected from those financially well off. There will be a palpable thaw in your relationship with someone you don’t see eye to eye with on the professional front. Homemakers can exceed the budget in doing up their homes. Someone you don’t like may insist on accompanying you on a trip, so take your call.

Love Focus: Those eligible may start the process of finding a suitable life partner.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A journey may need to be postponed. A property is likely to come into your name. An initiative taken on the academic front will help you proceed towards the goal most smoothly. Efforts to remain fit will succeed. A ray of hope is likely for those who are heavily involved in betting or speculation. Excellent rapport with clients will keep you in an upbeat mood at work. Don’t give anyone a chance to tick you off on the family front.

Love Focus: Romantic overtures will get a positive response.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Construction of a house or apartment is set to get completed soon, despite delays. Family’s support and concern for something you are involved in will be most encouraging. This is because of the mean streak that runs in most of you. Your renewed interest in fitness will soon find you in the prime of your health. Following the advice of someone clued up financially can result in profits. What you deliver on the professional front today will be found satisfactory by superiors. A vacation promises much rest and rejuvenation.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy the company of people from the opposite gender!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A short vacation promises a welcome break from the routine, so start packing your bags. Chance to acquire a prime piece of property may materialise for some. Today, you will be able to complete important academic assignments you had been postponing for long.

Health remains satisfactory through own efforts. Financially, you are set to grow stronger, as new opportunities come your way. You may be pulled up for not carrying some important documents to a meeting or a conference. Attending a family get-together will provide a welcome break from monotonous daily routine.

Love Focus: You are likely to keep the evening aside for romance today.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A piece of property selected by you may finally be yours. Your efforts on the academic front will be rewarded. Experimenting with your diet has its plus points, so go ahead. Don’t venture to invest on sheer guess work, as you may burn your fingers. Tact and diplomacy at work is likely to do wonders for your career. Smooth sailing on the family front is assured. Some of you are soon likely to enjoy a tourist destination.

Love Focus: Lover may not be in the right mood for any major discussion.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family youngster may need your help. A business trip may prove a stroke of good fortune. Some delay is foreseen in getting a construction work started. Remaining regular in classes on the academic front will be important. Maintaining a regular routine will soon find you fit as a fiddle. Expenses not catered for can dent your budget, if you are not careful. A professional victory is on the cards, as you manage to make all the right moves.

Love Focus: Your way with words will draw you closer to the one you have a crush on.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Attempts to resolve a family dispute or a misunderstanding will bear positive results. Weather may play spoilsport in a journey. Acquiring a new property or inheriting an ancestral house seems possible. Those pursuing higher studies may have to establish contacts from now onwards regarding better job prospects. Some of you can suffer sleepless nights due to mental tensions. Speculation or betting promises to bring the kind of returns you have been expecting. Don’t let a situation arise on the professional front, where you lag behind at work and be pulled up for it.

Love Focus: A sense of immense fulfillment is likely to be achieved on the romantic front, as you get to spend time together with lover.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 16, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 05:55 IST