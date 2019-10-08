Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 8, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 08, 2019

Will you get that job? How well will your business fare today? Many such questions cross our minds everyday. But, why stay anxious when you can know what exactly the day has to offer beforehand. Horoscopes help in knowing how our day is going to be and keep us ready for any mishappening coming our way.

Go ahead and see if the stars are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A good price is likely for a piece of property that you may want to sell. Seek the best price for something that you want to sell, as possibility of disposing it of cheaply cannot be ruled out. Good routine will restore your energy. You may need the advice of someone clued up financially to stabilise your monetary front. Achieving targets will put you in the lead on the professional front. Those in uniform may not be able to spend much time with family. A short out of town trip will prove most rejuvenating.

Love Focus: A budding romance with an opposite number with whom only have casual acquaintance is possible.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Clearing the air regarding a misunderstanding on the family front will be a step in the right direction. Cater for the weather, if you are planning a long journey. It is a good day to invest in property. You can get involved in something important on the social front. A medical condition can compel you to visit a doctor. You may need to prevent a source of extra income from drying up. Your innovative ideas are likely to work wonders on the work front and add to your professional reputation.

Love Focus: It may appear difficult to fathom the mood of partner today, but you will manage it fine!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 19, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Spouse may be most cooperative today and support your ideas. You will get a chance to visit a place you have never seen before. A decision on the property front will be in your favour. Things are slated to turn for the better for you on the social front. Your firm resolve to come back in shape will soon bear fruits. You may have some good investment choices for making money grow. A situation at work may compel you to call a spade a spade, but it may not be in your best interest.

Love Focus: Despite spending time together with lover, you can feel hesitant to broach a subject close to your heart.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Someone may invite you to travel along on a long journey. Selling a property is indicated and is likely to give handsome monetary returns. Expect to get a good break on the academic front, as things move in your favour. You may be lacking self-discipline with regard to your health, so be ready for a spot of bad health. Although you earn well, it may not be enough to realise all your dreams. Extra time may need to be spent on an ongoing project on the professional front. Newlyweds are likely to have the best of time in doing something together.

Love Focus: Window shopping with partner may be enjoyable, but may neglect something important.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Spouse or a family member may have lined up a surprise for you today, so rejoice. Travelling may prove fatiguing. Doing up an ancestral property is on the cards. Your hard work is likely to get positive results on the academic front. Eating healthy food and maintaining an active lifestyle may become an obsession with you, but is likely to benefit you immensely. Money invested in some lucrative schemes may start giving good returns. Promises on the romantic front need to be kept, if you want to keep the relationship alive.

Love Focus: A fresh beginning on the romantic front is indicated for some and will help regain lost ground!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Enjoying an exotic place is on the cards, but you may crave for somebody’s company. A long pending ancestral property is likely to come in your name. At times you fail to realise how disgusting you can become for others. You may will yourself to achieve physical fitness by taking up an exercise regimen. Fluctuating income may keep you ill at ease, but there is nothing to worry about. Your efforts will help make a mark on the professional front. Good news on the domestic front will help you remain in an upbeat mood.

Love Focus: Trying times are predicted for a long-term relationship.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4. 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A family member studying out of town or abroad may need your support. Changes in your schedule or travel plans cannot be ruled out and may prove harassing. Some of you can resolve to lead a disciplined life for health reasons. An outstanding payment stuck for long is likely to get released soon. A clash of opinions regarding the disposal of ancestral property is inevitable, but don’t get strong headed. Those yearning to regain popularity on the social front will not be disappointed. Meeting deadlines will not pose much difficulty, as you take long strides on the professional front.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures may not be reciprocated by someone you admire, but don’t lose heart.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 9, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A family member is likely to prove a great help around the house. An exciting time is foreseen for those setting out on an overseas trip. This is an auspicious day for those on the verge of booking a flat or an apartment. Steering clear of a confusion brewing up on the social front will be a wise move. Good health will find you full of energy today. Good financial management is the need of the hour, if you want money to multiply. Although the workload is less, but still you may remain mentally tensed.

Love Focus: There seems to be an outside chance of love at first sight happening for some!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Making plans for eating out with friends is on the cards, so get set for some unadulterated fun! Some of you are likely to reap rich dividends by converting an ancestral property into builder flats. Help will be at hand on the academic front, so get all your doubts cleared.

You are not likely to face any problems as far as health is concerned. An excellent opportunity comes your way that spells big money. Appreciation for your part in an ongoing project is possible on the professional front. You may have to go the extra mile in bringing an erring family member back on the track.

Love Focus: You may find developments on the romantic front too slow for your liking.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A renovation work on the domestic front may only progress with close supervision. It will be important to remain alert on the road today. Delay a property transaction, as stars appear unfavourable. Meeting friends is likely to be high on your agenda today. Adopting a better lifestyle is indicated for some and will keep them fit and healthy. Putting all the eggs in one basket on the financial front does not augur well, so desist. Previous efforts on the professional front may come to fruition now.

Love Focus: You have a way with words, so don’t be surprised if you impress someone from the opposite camp!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those planning a journey by road should prefer daylight hours for travelling. Selling a property or renting it out is indicated and will bring in a lot of money. Being fully prepared on the academic front is a misnomer, so keep at it! Your resolve to get back in shape is admirable. Cheque or cash for an outstanding amount may be received soon. Job dissatisfaction is likely to make you look for greener pastures. For homemakers, daily dull and drab routine may seem like a heavy burden.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring excellent results.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): An invitation from abroad or out of town may be received. If you are a property owner, you get a chance to multiply your immovable assets. Good start on the academic front promises to take you far. Your health initiative will prove beneficial. Assess the marketability of what you buy in bulk beforehand to prevent losses. On the work front, you are likely to display extraordinary commercial acumen. You may have to contend with bad mood of a family member today.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, instant gratification is what you seek and what you get today, so have an enjoyable outing with partner!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

