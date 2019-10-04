Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 4, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Our day to day activities and our actions are governed by the position of the planets, the Sun and the Moon. Astrology helps in knowing how our day is going to be and thus prepares us for any upcoming adverse situations.

It is thus best to be aware about what ‘s in store for us and be ready for the day.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Chance of going abroad may materialise for some. Shifting to a new place is on the cards, so expect a new and favourable environment Things turn positive once again on the professional or academic front. It will be important to keep your seniors informed of what all you do today. You will find innovative ways to multiply your money and add to your wealth. Exercising strict control over what you consume promises good health. You can be praised by the family for something you have achieved.

Love Focus: A romantic outing promises much enjoyment.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Some of you are likely to turn a business trip into leisure and enjoy the outing to the hilt. Renting out property owned by you is possible. You excel on the academic front by maintaining a sharp focus. An excellent day is foreseen on both personal and professional fronts. A salary issue is likely to be resolved in your favour. Change in lifestyle in pursuit of fitness promises many untold benefits. Diplomacy will be the key to defuse a domestic situation.

Love Focus: A romantic situation may develop at work and make working more enjoyable!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You are set to grow financially stronger. You will find yourself fit enough to pursue a sporting pastime. You may resent the authority of someone you don’t particularly like on the home front. Those fond of travelling are likely to have their wish fulfilled today. A property matter gets resolved amicably. With your focus and energy you will be able to tackle a big project admirable. A big purchase may help you in keeping up with the Joneses.

Some of you may be selected to a prestigious institution or organisation on the basis of your academic record.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is indicated on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A windfall is in store for those trying to dispose of their property. Academically, some of you will be able to remain with the leaders of your batch Those looking for permanency in job are likely to achieve it. A family member can help you arrive at an important decision. Excellent time is foreseen for those on a vacation. A good investment opportunity is likely to be seized by some. Don’t overdo the exercise bit in your effort to achieve total fitness.

Love Focus: Romance can take a backseat due to other commitments.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Some of you can get a chance to show off your driving skills. Grab the opportunity that comes your way with both hands on the property front. You will be able to enjoy good health, just by maintaining a happy frame of mind. Friends and relations may arrive and brighten up the home front. Satisfactory performance is foreseen for those facing an exam or a competition on the academic front. Putting your best foot forward at work is warranted. Money from an outside source will add to your bank balance.

Love Focus: Paying a visit to someone is possible today and will be lots of fun.

Lucky Colour : Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Virgo (August 24-September 23):

Those undertaking a long journey should travel fully prepared, as problems are foreseen. Sudden rise in profits is indicated for those dealing in real estate and those in retail business. You are likely to hold your own on the academic front. Home front is likely to be abuzz with excited activity. Take care of your diet in the interest of your health. You will be able to achieve much more than expected at work. Money invested in a popular scheme promises handsome returns.

Love Focus: Someone you desire will take the initiative of spending time with you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Libra (September 24-October 23):

An overseas or out of town invitation may make you pack your bags and enjoy a pleasurable sojourn. A suitable accommodation is likely to be found by those searching for one. Someone’s guidance on the academic front will not be enough, so put in your own efforts.

Senior’s praise is likely to make your day and motivate you to give in your best. You will be able to put together money for repairs and renovations. There is a good chance of making quick recovery for those suffering from an ailment. An invitation to a party or function will give you an opportunity of meeting someone special.

Love Focus: Finding a suitable match for the eligible is possible.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You are likely to make new friends on a journey. Upkeep and maintenance of house may be topmost on your mind. A master stroke on the professional or academic front is likely to enhance your reputation. Eating right and remaining active will keep you on the go. Your quest for perfection is likely to bring in some positive changes in you. An advice of a senior is likely to help you in your present predicament. A luxury item may appear tempting, but you may opt to conserve money, rather than buy it.

Love Focus: Love life requires rekindling to make it happen once again.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Virgo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): There is a chance of visiting a place you had been looking forward to. You may take possession of a new property. You may feel mighty pleased with yourself for something achieved on the academic front. You will need to learn how to market yourself to be successful. Spouse will be elated, as you manage to lighten the domestic atmosphere.

Those trying to start a new venture will find the going smooth. Mental tensions troubling you in the past are set to disappear, as you enter a healthy phase of life.

Love Focus: You may be selfish in love and can very well upset lover.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Some of you may manage to bag a suitable accommodation that fits your pocket. You are likely to reap rich rewards by your hard work and dedication on the academic front.

A piece of good news awaits you on the professional front. Money will not pose any problems as it will be readily available. You will have ample reason to celebrate today on the home front. You are likely to enjoy a drive with someone close. Efforts on the fitness front will be adequate in getting back in shape.

Love Focus: Meeting someone you have not met for long is possible.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family youngster’s achievement will become a feather in your cap. Enjoying driving around with your near and dear ones cannot be ruled out. You are likely to get an offer on the property front that you just cannot refuse. Improvement in academic performance through your own efforts is foreseen. Lending a helping hand to a colleague at work will be highly appreciated. Hectic schedule may make you neglect health, so guard against it.

Money will not seem a problem for those trying to purchase a major household item.

Love Focus: Keeping romance on the backburner at this juncture is recommended.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Purchasing a new vehicle may become a reality. There is a fair chance of getting possession of a flat or plot. Good academic performance will open many doors for you. You manage to give a good account of yourself at work. Someone in the family may suggest a better alternative to an option you have chosen. Someone is likely to do you a favour on the financial front. Peace and quiet may elude you on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Romance is set to enter your life.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

