Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 2, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 07:46 IST

We all want our days to be perfect and want to be aware of everything that is about to happen to us. Astrology comes to our rescue in this case. The positions of the planets, sun and moon determine how our day is going to be. Each zodiac sign has its own set of characteristics which reveal how one’s personality is.

Horoscopes give us a little insight into the future and prepares us for all possible adverse situations coming our way.

So, go ahead and checkout what’s in store for you today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): An enjoyable journey is foreseen for some. Some of you may go in for refurbishing and resetting the house. A property dispute may lead to litigation. Academic front will appear quite promising for those pursuing higher studies. Professionals will need to be at their networking best to net rich clients. Good earning opportunities are likely to come your way. Adopting a balanced diet and junking junk food will be a step in the right direction on the health front. Trekking or some other adventure may catch the fancy of youngsters.

Love Focus: You may feel a bit reserved about taking romance to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly ZodiacToday: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You are likely to invite some friends or relatives to your place today. Enjoyment and fun is foretold for those planning a vacation. Division of an ancestral property will prove favourable for all the concerned parties. It pays to be attentive in class as you manage to make the grade on the academic front. Those who are looking for suitable employment are likely to land a dream job. Not receiving an impending increment can prove frustrating for some. You can remain mentally engaged in ways to boost earnings.

Love Focus: An outing with dear ones promises to be most exciting.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Tying up loose ends on the domestic front will be in your interest. A smooth ride is indicated for those driving down for a vacation. This is a good time to book an apartment or a flat. Whatever plans you have for today they will go smoothly. Success at work is assured as you perform even beyond your own expectations. Some of you can contemplate joining hands with a competitor to enhance profits. You are likely to take steps to improve your diet just to remain fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Lover’s innocence and sincerity may stir romantic feelings in you.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet:H

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): An impromptu trip with friends is likely and will prove highly enjoyable. A trip with family will be more of a fatigue than fun Construction of a house may be taken up by some. Things may go over the head of those learning new subjects. An exciting challenge is in store for some professionals. A good source of earning is likely for those looking for financial security. Some health options adopted by you are likely to keep you fit and energetic.

Love Focus: You are likely to become the life of a party that you attend today.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Homemakers will be able to take positive steps in making home environment harmonious. A much anticipated journey can keep you in an excited state. Refurbishing the house is on the cards for some. Students will motivate themselves to give in their best. You will be able to tackle a big project admirably with your focus and energy. A good source of earning can be tapped by some. Health consciousness that has dawned upon you is set to benefit you immensely.

Love Focus: Stagnation threatens to ruin your love life, so it is time to rekindle the flames of passion.

Lucky Colour : Cream

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): There will be something to celebrate on the domestic front. Keep your impulsive nature in check, especially while driving. Selling a house is on the cards for some and will bring them into a lot of money. Good performance will help restore the self-esteem of some students.

A good grip of the situation will make you an automatic leader at work. It will not be prudent to delegate financial authority to a subordinate. An old ailment may begin to play up and cause discomfort.

Love Focus: Those trying too hard on the romantic front may draw a blank.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Travelling to a distant locale will be fun, especially if it is with lover! You will manage the financial resources for buying a house or a flat A youngster is likely to make you guide or mentor. A watchful eye on business partner or rival at work will be required by some Your income can get a boost soon. Taking things in your hands, rather than relying on others, will prove advantageous in achieving total fitness. Happiness is knocking at the door and is set to enter your life in a big way.

Love Focus: Romantic relationship may need nurturing to become exciting.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): An exciting day with relatives or friends is foreseen for some. A brief journey will prove most entertaining. You will be able to find a good buyer for a property you want to dispose of. This is the time to bring some method into your spending pattern. Speculators and those involved in the share market may find the day promising. Marketing personnel can expect a challenging, but exciting assignment. Some of you may find a lifestyle change beneficial on the health front

Love Focus: Exciting times on the romantic front can be expected, as you get the chance of an outing with lover

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius(November 23-December 21): A visitor is likely to lighten the domestic atmosphere and make the day enjoyable. Some of you can think on the lines of buying a new vehicle. Search for a suitable residence will be successful. Some of you are likely to learn something new. You will need to remain guarded at work. Things may move at snail’s pace where recovery of loan is concerned. You may become motivated to choose some healthy options just to remain fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Romance may have to be given the back seat for now.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Virgo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A business trip proves profitable as you bring new clients into your fold. Converting an ancestral property into builder floors is likely for some and promises handsome returns. Your performance on the academic front will be most satisfying. You will be able to establish yourself and outshine others at work. Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to attract wealth. You will manage to remain regular in your daily workouts and benefit on the health front. You will manage to effect changes on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Love life remains good through your continued efforts on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family outing is on the cards and will be quite rejuvenating. There is a bright chance of some of you going in for acquiring property. This is a good time to review your performance.

An official function can keep you tied up, but your hard work will get you a pat on the back. Good earning will make you splurge and enjoy life in general. Inculcating healthy habits is possible for some and is likely to prove immensely beneficial. A family get-together will make the day exciting and keep you in a happy state of mind.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and chances of a cosy two-some, with candle light dinner thrown in, cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Expect an exciting time in a family function or a get-together. Those in love are likely to plan a special outing with lover. A property negotiation promises good returns. Your dedication and determination will let you achieve your academic dream. Opportunity you had been waiting for may arrive, but not so soon. Earnings are set to increase mainly due to your own efforts. You will get benefitted on the health front by following health conscious people.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to enjoy togetherness today.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 00:00 IST