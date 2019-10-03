Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 3, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Astrology tells us how our day is going to be as each zodiac sign has a unique set of characteristics and traits which tells a lot about someone’s personality. The position of the planets, sun and moon govern us.

It is beneficial for us to be aware of what these celestial bodies have in store for us , lets check it out.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): An opportunity to travel someplace exotic is possible. Taking possession of a house or a flat cannot be ruled out for some. Someone you are in competition with on the academic front may pip you to the post. A job well done can take you places on the career front. It may be difficult to get your money back from someone you have loaned it to. Those aiming for perfect figure and physique may find health foods and drinks beneficial. A controversy brewing up on the domestic front can have you at its focus

Love Focus: A marriage in the family may keep some happily engaged.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Spending a luxurious vacation with family is on the cards. Average returns from a property owned by you may not make you too happy. Whatever knowledge you have gained on the academic front will be put to good use today. Someone you are in competition with on the academic front may pip you to the post. Judiciousness on the financial front will help you save money. Recent developments are likely to play on your health, so take things easy. Homemakers are likely to overstrain themselves in household chores.

Love Focus: Those in love may find it difficult to meet lover today.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Those craving for an outing will get the opportunity Good returns are foreseen for house owners. You will make concerted efforts to regain lost ground on the professional or academic front. Those looking for a job will need to compromise on salary expectations. Financial stability is foreseen as you keep your spending under control. A lifestyle change is possible for some, just to live healthily. A new arrival in the family will bring joy and happiness.

Love Focus: Romantic front looks rosy, as relationship takes an exciting turn.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Opening the lines of communications will help sort out personal rivalries. Some marketing personnel can get fed up of too much travelling. A property issue gets settled amicably. Your well wishers are likely to throng your place today for something specific. A professional good turn done to someone is likely to be returned today with interest! Things are set to ease for those feeling a bit hard pressed on the financial front. Strong will power will be instrumental in keeping you fit and on the go on the health front.

Love Focus: You may not be in the mood for romantic indulgence today, so better not to commit anything.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Travelling towards the west will be auspicious. Some of you may be in the final stages of acquiring property. A conscious effort may be required to bring back your focus on the academic front. You can be instrumental in helping a youngster select the right profession. You will be able to invest well without affecting your quality of life. Concerted efforts on the health front will get you to the threshold of total fitness. Your good intentions will be much appreciated in the family circle.

Love Focus: Planning out a quiet evening with your beloved in indicated.

Lucky Colour : Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Travelling by air to an overseas destination is indicated. A property lying vacant may be rented out for far less than what you had expected. You are likely to feel satisfied by your performance on the academic front. Things look most favourable on the professional front today. Don’t become too liberal in your spending and focus more on saving. A change in lifestyle is the need of the hour, if you want to remain fit and healthy. You can lose your shirt on finding something you dislike on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to start enjoying a blissful phase in life.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You can plan a trip to someplace exotic. Self-employed are likely to increase their reach by testing new waters on the professional front. Stars are favourable enough for you to ace a competition or excel in academics. Your hard work is going to speak for you on the professional front. Those feeling under with weather will soon resume active life. You are likely to overstretch yourself on the health front and need to take it easy. A lot of activity on the domestic front is foreseen and promises fun time.

Love Focus: Keeping a romantic affair under wraps will be important at this juncture.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

LuckyAlphabet:L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Travelling will be exciting. Luck favours those buying or selling property. Your excellent performance on the academic front is likely to open many professional avenues for you.

Professional front holds a lot of promises for some. Those trying to add to their property may find a good deal. Choosing healthy alternatives will be in your interest to remain fit and healthy. Homemakers will find ready volunteers for a task on the home front.

Love Focus: Make efforts to remain in touch with someone you love.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will enjoy an ideal company on a long journey. Setting up a new house or buying something new for the house is indicated. Good showing in a challenging situation on the academic front is likely for some. You will need to impress seniors professionally if you get ahead of the pack. Business contacts may prove fruitful for bringing in good business. Efforts put on the health front are likely to get you back in shape. Some of you can be faced with problems while commuting.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so expect a great time on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Family will be loving and caring, and will cater to your needs. Those travelling for fun are likely to enjoy their heart out. Renovating your home or setting up a new house is likely. Excelling in a favourite subject is foreseen on the academic front. Your success will depend upon the kind of support you get from your well wishers. Strong financial front will allow you to think bigger thoughts. Strong financial front will allow you to think bigger thoughts.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is indicated and will prove immensely fulfilling

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Spending time with a distant relative will prove most happening. Travelling towards the north-east will bring you luck. Asserting yourself may give an immense sense of power and satisfaction. Keeping company of bright sparks will help you immensely in improving your grades on the academic front. Working as a team on the professional front is important. Problems being faced on the financial front by some will disappear soon. An initiative on the fitness front will take some time to show results.

Love Focus: Lover may keep a low profile today, find out why.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Chance of meeting a celebrity on a journey is possible. Possession of a house or a flat booked by you is possible. You are likely to err on the professional or academic front and pay dearly. Review of tasks can take a substantial workload off your shoulders. Judicious spending will enable you to make your money travel a long way. Maintaining good health by taking up an exercise regime will not be too difficult. A family friend may repose full faith in you in getting something done.

Love Focus: Make efforts to remain in touch with someone you love.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

