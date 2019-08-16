Parsi New Year 2019: Messages, Quotes, SMS, Best Wishes, Greetings to share on Facebook and Whatsapp on Navroz

more-lifestyle

Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz or Jamshed-i-Navroz, marks the beginning of the new year for Parsis, Iranians and some non-Iranians , around the world. The tradition is believed to have started over 3,000 years ago by the Persian King, Jamshed, who is credited to have introduced the new Persian calendar.

The Parsi community in India is most prominent in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, and will celebrate Navroz this year on August 17. Navroz is not only a time for celebrating, renewing spirits with kindness and patience, and feasting, but also a time for cleansing oneself from all evil deeds and thoughts, and repentance.

Navroz celebrations begin on New Year’s eve, also known as Pateti, when Parsis go into cleaning mode externally too, and get rid of all their unwanted belongings and possessions, in the hopes of cleansing themselves. On Pateti, both the North Pole and South Pole have equal duration of day and night, marking the spring equinox.

Come Navroz, and Parsis get dressed in their traditional attire, visit the Fire Temple, or Agiary, offer prayers, visit friends and relatives, and eat delicious Parsi delicacies throughout the day.





Here are a collection of some of the best Parsi New Year messages, quotes, wishes and greetings to send to your friends and family this Navroz.





· A new year offers you 365 blank pages, write the most beautiful chapter of your life. Happy Navroz!

· All things bright and beautiful, All things good and true, All things fine and wonderful, All these are wished for you on this day and always. Navroz Mubarak!

· New Year begins, let us pray, that it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and abundance of new friends, God bless you throughout the new year. Happy Navroz!

· I pray for you and your family’s happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Navroz Mubarak!

· Naya saal aaye banke ujalaa, Khul jaye aap ki kismat ka taala, Hamesha aap par rahe meherban uppar wala, ye hi dua karta hai aapka yeh chahne wala. Navroz Mubarak!

· Surround yourself with positivity and spread smiles among your near and dear ones. Navroz Mubarak!

· Subah ho yaa shaam ho, Din ho yaa raat ho, Jaane kaise bhi halaat ho, Hum nahi bhoolenge aapse kehna, Aaj hai Jamshed Navroz, Dua hai yeh ki ye din aapka khaas ho, Mubarak Navroz.

· Ring out the old, ring in the new; Ring out the false, ring in the true. Have a great year ahead. Navroz Pirooz!

· For last year’s words belong to last year’s language, And next year’s words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning. Navroz Mubarak!

· Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good Wishes to you and your loved ones for a joyous new year! Navroz Pirooz!





