Parsi New Year 2019: Significance, History, Facts, Date and Time

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:48 IST

The Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz, is celebrated to mark the beginning of the new Iranian calendar. In Persian, ‘Nav’ means new, and ‘Roz’ stands for the day, this literally translates to ‘new day’. This tradition is believed to have begun over 3,000 years ago, and is observed by Iranians and the Parsi community around the world, and most prominently in Maharashtra and Gujarat in India on account of the sizeable Parsi population. It falls in the month of August, according to the Gregorian calendar.

Why do Indians celebrate Navroz in August?

While Navroz takes place on March 21 for most of the world, in the Indian subcontinent, the Shahenshahi Calendar is followed which does not take leap years into account, which is why Navroz is celebrated 200 days later, on August 17.

Navroz is also known as Jamshed-i-Navroz after the Persian King, Jamshed, who is credited to have created the Persian Calendar known as the Shahenshahi Calendar. Legend has it that Jamshed saved the world from an apocalypse, a winter that was destined to kill everyone; by using a throne studded with gems and rising to the heavens on the shoulders of demons he shone brighter than the sun and gave birth to a new day, Navroz.

How does one celebrate Navroz?

Navroz is not only a time for celebrating, renewing spirits with kindness and patience, and feasting, but also a time for cleansing oneself from all past evil deeds and thoughts, and to repent one’s mistakes. It is also dedicated to cleansing one’s mind, body and soul from all evil thoughts and deeds, people pray for prosperity on this day.

Navroz celebrations begin on New Year’s eve, also known as Pateti, when Parsis rigorously go into cleaning mode externally too and get rid of all their unwanted belongings and possessions, in the hopes of cleansing themselves.

Come Navroz, and Parsis get dressed in their traditional attire, visit the Fire Temple, or Agiary, where they offer flowers like jasmine, sandalwood and milk to the holy fire. They also offer prayers, visit friends and relatives and also make donations to charity.

They also decorate their homes with lights, bright rangolis and flowers, greet guests by sprinkling rose water on them, and eat delicious Parsi delicacies like dhansak, farcha, berry pulao, patra nu machhi and salli boti.





First Published: Aug 16, 2019 17:47 IST