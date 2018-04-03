Spirited, inspiring: Story of the man who built the Punjab wax statues Twitter laughed at

Pictures from a wax museum in Punjab were widely circulated on social media on Monday. The images released by Prabhakar’s Wax Museum in Ludhiana had little or no resemblance to the personalities concerned, leaving the internet in splits. None of the 52 “statues” of Indian and international personalities, which includes PM Narendra Modi, Mother Teresa, Barack Obama, and Sachin Tendulkar, among others, looked like their real-life avatars by a long margin.

However, just when the jokes were getting nastier and over-the-top, here comes the real story behind how the museum was born, courtesy Twitter user Swati Goel Sharma, who goes by the handle @swati_gs.

This 'museum' has become a butt of jokes and understandably so, given the quality of most of the wax statues. But since I have personally known the 'artist' during a short stay in Ludhiana, I would like to share something that might make you troll him a bit less 😀 https://t.co/D358lJTQTS — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) April 2, 2018

It's his private museum. He pays everything from his pocket. Of late, he has started charging Rs 100 as entry fee to meet his expenses. In this industrial city with hardly any recreational options, it gets a decent footfall. Above all, it brings him satisfaction 😊 — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) April 2, 2018

He knows ppl mock his work. But he is quite right in saying that his work can't be compared to professionals since he makes statues only using the 2D photographs he has. Anyway, hats off to him, he's doing it all alone with no rewards for 20 yrs now! That's all I wanted to share — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) April 2, 2018

Chandra Shekhar Prabhakar, a 71-year-old man, took up this hobby in 2005 after undergoing a heart surgery, tweeted Sharma who personally came to know him during a short stay in Ludhiana. “His motive was to keep himself engaged as he could no longer manage his business and handed over the reins to his children.”

The wax museum is private and Prabhakar personally foots all expenses. He has recently started charging Rs 100 as entry fee to meet his expenses.

Wax statues of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Mother Teresa. (ANI/Twitter)

Even though the museum gets a decent footfall, it is a source of satisfaction for Prabhakar, in a city that has barely any recreational options.

Sharma says Prabhakar is aware of people mocking his work, but can’t help it because unlike professionals, he makes his statues with only 2D photographs as reference.