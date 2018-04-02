 Here’s why Twitter can’t stop laughing at statues from this Punjab wax museum | more lifestyle | Hindustan Times
Here’s why Twitter can’t stop laughing at statues from this Punjab wax museum

The wax museum in Ludhiana features 52 international personalities, which include Narendra Modi, Mother Teresa, Barack Obama, and Sachin Tendulkar among others. Why does it have Twitter in splits?

more lifestyle Updated: Apr 02, 2018 15:01 IST
The statues lacked the basic essence of resemblance to personalities.
The statues lacked the basic essence of resemblance to personalities. (ANI/Twitter)

While wax museums generally leave visitors in awe, the one in Punjab seems to have broken the trend. The statues in Prabhakar’s Wax Museum in Ludhiana turned into a laughing stock for their non-resemblance with the personalities concerned.

Wax statues of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Mother Teresa. (ANI/Twitter)

On Sunday, ANI reported that 52 statues were unveiled at the Ludhiana museum and shared some pictures on social media. In no time, it left the internet in splits. Several people took to Twitter to share their hilarious takes on the statues, which lacked basic essence of resemblance with the 52 international personalities, which include Narendra Modi, Mother Teresa, Barack Obama, and Sachin Tendulkar and others.

Take a look at some of the hilarious reactions:

