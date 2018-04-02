Here’s why Twitter can’t stop laughing at statues from this Punjab wax museum
The wax museum in Ludhiana features 52 international personalities, which include Narendra Modi, Mother Teresa, Barack Obama, and Sachin Tendulkar among others. Why does it have Twitter in splits?more lifestyle Updated: Apr 02, 2018 15:01 IST
While wax museums generally leave visitors in awe, the one in Punjab seems to have broken the trend. The statues in Prabhakar’s Wax Museum in Ludhiana turned into a laughing stock for their non-resemblance with the personalities concerned.
On Sunday, ANI reported that 52 statues were unveiled at the Ludhiana museum and shared some pictures on social media. In no time, it left the internet in splits. Several people took to Twitter to share their hilarious takes on the statues, which lacked basic essence of resemblance with the 52 international personalities, which include Narendra Modi, Mother Teresa, Barack Obama, and Sachin Tendulkar and others.
Take a look at some of the hilarious reactions:
Mangal Pandey 😒 pic.twitter.com/eGR5Wwhehd— Saniya Sayed (@Ssaniya25) April 1, 2018
Vikram Betaal ka Betaal pic.twitter.com/HtfreAUbWG— Amlan عملان अम्लान Dutta (@orphean_warbler) April 1, 2018
Itne paise me itnaa hi milega 😋😊😉😉 pic.twitter.com/kFy93mxOC2— Bonkers 😎 (@rahulkpopat) April 1, 2018
never knew @michaeljackson played in Shiv Mohan Band....They didn't bring him along for my marriage... pic.twitter.com/CeRWq1FFLa— Rocky (@rockybatra) April 1, 2018
Horror wax museum 😂— VictorAlpha (@dredbaron) April 1, 2018
