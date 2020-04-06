e-paper
World Health Day 2020: 15 quotes to read and share celebrating the wealth that is health

World Health Day 2020: 15 quotes to read and share celebrating the wealth that is health

World Health Day 2020: The world battles a global pandemic and one of the biggest health crisis of all times, it is time to prioritise our physical and mental well-being at all costs.

more-lifestyle Updated: Apr 06, 2020 16:46 IST
These are tough times and everyone is hoping to come out of it in the strongest way possible.(Unsplash)
         

The world battles a global pandemic and one of the biggest health crisis of all times, it is time to prioritise our physical and mental well-being at all costs. There is no other way to get through such difficult times. As the World Health Day is upon us and this year WHO is honouring the contribution of nurses and midwives who are making the world a healthier place by helping in fighting the coronavirus crisis.

These are tough times and everyone is hoping to come out of it in the strongest way possible. At many occasions, many of us ignore our mental and physical well-being to attend to things that we think bring us prosperity and joy but the ultimate wealth remains to be health. Eat well, get enough sleep, workout, meditate, take care of your family and stay safe.

There is no other way to battle any kind of crisis if one is not capable in terms of mental and physical fitness. Many writers and thinkers have strongly supported the cause of health across time and it’s time to revisit those golden words.

Here are top 15 quotes that celebrate well-being, strength and why health remains the primary wealth till date and for times to come.

Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship. ~ Buddha

Keep your vitality. A life without health is like a river without water. ~ Maxime Lagacé

A fit body, a calm mind, a house full of love. These things cannot be bought – they must be earned. ~ Naval Ravikant

Happiness is the highest form of health. ~ Dalai Lama

He who has health has hope; and he who has hope has everything. ~ Arabian proverb

Your health is what you make of it. Everything you do and think either adds to the vitality, energy and spirit you possess or takes away from it. ~ Ann Wigmore

Before healing others, heal yourself. ~ Gambian saying

It is exercise alone that supports the spirits, and keeps the mind in vigor. ~ Marcus Tullius Cicero

True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it is lost. ~ Charles Caleb Colton

Sickness – nature’s vengeance for violating her laws. ~ Charles Simmons

After dinner rest a while; after supper walk a mile. ~ T. Cogan

The more you understand yourself, the more silence there is, the healthier you are. ~ Maxime Lagacé

What is called genius is the abundance of life and health. ~ Henry David Thoreau

Good health and good sense are two of life’s greatest blessings. ~ Publilius Syrus

Your body hears everything your mind says. ~ Naomi Judd

lifestyle