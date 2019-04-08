On World Health Day, Delhi cops sensitise people on importance of golden hour

The Delhi traffic police organised an awareness campaign to sensitise citizens about road safety rules, the importance of the golden hour and Good Samaritan laws on the occasion of World Health Day on Sunday.

According to road safety rules, golden hour is the first hour after any road accident when the treatment is most likely to be successful and those who help people during that course of time are called as good Samaritans.

The campaign was organised by the road safety cell of the traffic police in collaboration with Centralized Ambulance Trauma Services (CATS) at several locations across the city.

“During the campaign people were also sensitized about the ill effects of noise and air pollution on health. They were also told to honk only when absolutely necessary and should switch off their vehicle engine when stationary so as to reduce fuel consumption and emissions,” the Delhi traffic police said in a statement.

Around 1,500 people were sensitised during the campaign. They were given tips on how to handle cases of emergency.

“The CATs staff gave people tips about cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the manner in which accident victims, injured and ailing people should be handled in case of an emergency,” the statement added.

