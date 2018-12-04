10% water cut in Mumbai to continue, stock in 7 lakes to last till June

Residents would have to deal with water scarcity till next monsoon. In the civic body’s review meeting held last month, it was decided that the 10% water cut implemented in the city, will continue till June 2019.

However, the water cut is unlikely to increase. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also said that the city will have enough water stock till June-end.

The 10% water cut was officially imposed from November 15. Currently, the seven lakes supplying potable water to the city only have 69% of stock left. Last year around this time, the city had an 86% water stock.

Ashok Tawadiya, chief engineer, hydraulic engineering department, said, “As per our latest review, the status quo of 10% water cut will remain the same.”

A senior official from the hydraulic engineering department further told HT that the decision to impose more water cuts lies on the commissioner.

“The commissioner will decide it based on our monthly reviews. However, as of now, there seems to be no need to impose more water cuts.”

As of Monday, the seven lakes have 9.9 lakh million litres of water (69.05 %), which in 2017 was about 12.19 lakh million litres (86.29%). This water will suffice for about 213 days which is approximately till June-end. The BMC calculates the water requirements for 335 days from October 1 till June-end, when the monsoon begins.

The senior official also said that currently the BMC has had no correspondence with the state for extra water supply and any such decision will be taken after the monthly reviews.

Read more: Mumbai got 8% less water this monsoon

In addition to stocking water till the onset of next monsoon , the BMC will also spend about ₹35.71 crore to detect leakages and to repair pipes across the city. The contract would be for nine months and the proposal will be tabled in the next standing committee meeting.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 00:59 IST