Alert railway constable saves lives of elderly couple crossing tracks at Mumbai station

An alert constable from the Railway Police Force, S Dayaram, who was on duty at Dadar station on Sunday, saved the lives of an elderly couple who were on the tracks even as a fast train hurtled towards them.

READ: Woman tries to jump into moving train, slips, Mumbai constable saves her life

The incident took place around 8.35am, soon after the Punjab Mail pulled into platform number 5. According to RPF officials, the elderly couple alighted the train and then got down on the tracks to cross over to platform number 6. “But they were struggling to climb on the platform, which is at a considerable height, and the constable, who was on the platform, noticed that a fast local train was approaching them,” said Satish Menon, senior police inspector of RPF (Dadar).

READ: RPF cop saves life of 7-year-old boy at suburban local station in Mumbai

“Sensing danger, Dayaram rushed towards them and pulled them to safety seconds before the local train passed the spot,” Menon explained.

The incident was captured on a CCTV on platform number 6.