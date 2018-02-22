Woman tries to jump into moving train, slips, Mumbai constable saves her life

Quick thinking on the part of a constable from the railway police force (RPF) saved a 30-year-old woman’s life at Mumbai Central station on Wednesday.

Constable Amit Kumar was patrolling the long-distance trains platform, when he saw the woman, Manita Patel, running towards the ladies coach of the Valsad Express train. Patel, who lives in Valsad in Gujarat, was trying to return home.

The train had started moving and was beginning to pick up speed when she lunged towards the compartment door.

As the train began leaving the station, Kumar saw Patel hanging from one of its doors. Kumar said he ran and grabbed her. “She was just about to be dragged towards the track when Kumar grabbed her,” said an officer from the Mumbai Central RPF.

CCTV cameras captured the incident, which took place on platform 4. Commuters who witnessed the incident praised Kumar for his efforts.