Mumbai: Veteran writer protests for 20 hours after jeweller refuses to speak in Marathi

Shobha Deshpande said she was appalled at how people openly insulted Marathi which was the state language; MNS workers allegedly slap the jeweller, forcing him to apologise

mumbai Updated: Oct 09, 2020 15:46 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
         

Veteran Marathi writer Shobha Deshpande protested outside a jewellery shop in Colaba, Mumbai, for about 20 hours after the jeweller refused to speak to her in Marathi and allegedly drove her out of his shop. Following this, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers rushed to the shop, assaulted the jeweller and forced him to apologise.

Deshpande, 80, sat on a dharma on Thursday afternoon in protest against the jeweller. She alleged that at the jewellery store, she was abruptly told that they will not speak in Marathi and will not even sell their wares to her. They allegedly also showed her the door after she insisted on seeing their shop registration certificate, she alleged.

The jeweller was talking in Hindi. I asked him to speak in Marathi. While he refused to do so, he also added that he was not interested in selling his jewellery to me. Then I asked him for his registration certificate. Again, he refused so I called the police who took his side, forcing me to sit in protest,” said Deshpande.

Soon, MNS workers turned up in large numbers and allegedly even slapped the shop owner. “We will deal with his arrogance in our own style. We will not allow this shop to open till they start talking to customers in Marathi,” said MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande. He added that Deshpande was over 80, and suffered from multiple health issues but the owner did not bother about her condition before misbehaving with her.

The jeweller, Shankarlal Jain, did apologise to Deshpande but MNS workers took him to the Colaba Police station. “I was born in Mumbai and respect the Marathi language. I am sorry for this mistake and will not repeat it,” said Jain.

Deshpande then withdraw her protest. “I am appalled at this attitude where they openly insult Marathi which is the state language. They conduct their business for decades in Mumbai and refuse to learn Marathi,”she said.

