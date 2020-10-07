e-paper
Raj Thackeray bats for women self-help groups in Maharashtra

Raj Thackeray bats for women self-help groups in Maharashtra

mumbai Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:35 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
         

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has warned the state government to rein in micro-finance companies which are harassing women self-help groups to pay back their loans.

He said that these groups, which have played an important role in the empowerment of women, are unable to repay the loans as they are badly affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Raj warned that if the state fails to rein them in, MNS workers will have to step in.

Raj in his letter to his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said the representatives of micro-finance companies were insulting the women when calling them for repayment. He said that till now these groups have never defaulted, but today the situation is different due to the pandemic.

