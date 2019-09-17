Farhan Saeed of Pak band Jal claims Salim Merchant copied song: ‘They have audacity to call themselves artists’

music

Farhan Saeed, a member of Pakistani band Jal, has accused Indian music composer Salim Merchant of plagiarising his song Roiyaan. Farhan wrote on Twitter how Salim’s new song Haareya’s chorus sounds exactly like his 2014 song.

“Someone just sent me @salim_merchant song HAREYA, which is a total copy of my song ROIYAAN. I wonder they have the audacity to call themselves artists when they steal someone’s work. Karna hi hai to pooch ke kuro aur ager poochna nahin hai to at least acha to kuro! (Ask someone if you want to copy their work and if you don’t want to ask then at least copy it well) #stopstealing,” Farhan wrote in his tweet.

Farhan I just heard your song. It’s a mere coincidence that the chorus of Haareya is like your song. To be honest I’ve never heard it before. It happens many a times when notes have a natural progression from each other. @Sulaiman & I have a track record of never plagiarising. — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) September 14, 2019

Salim replied to his tweet saying that he had never heard his song Roiyaan before and the same chorus was a coincidence. “Farhan I just heard your song. It’s a mere coincidence that the chorus of Haareya is like your song. To be honest I’ve never heard it before. It happens many a times when notes have a natural progression from each other. @Sulaiman & I have a track record of never plagiarising,” he wrote in his tweet.

Farhan replied, “@salim_merchant if you say so! Another co incidence is we have the same lyricist! Anyway good luck!” To this, Salim tweeted, “Why don’t you check with him! If i had to copy, I would have done that way long back in my career. I really wish I had heard your song before I made mine. Would have surely made changes to our composition to make it sound different from yours. Anyway, Hope you understand.”

You can listen to Salim’s Haareya and Farhan’s Roiyaan here:

Salim has pinned an old tweet from 2018 on his Twitter page about recreated songs in movies. “I may be a bit late in expressing myself about the remakes of old songs that almost every film has these days. Are they really working ? Haven’t we had enough already ? There is so much talent out there. Why not make original songs please,” the tweet reads.

