Himanshi Khurana tweets ‘Nobody wana see us together’, fans fear she broke up with Asim Riaz

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 15:15 IST

Punjabi singer and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has raked up an online storm with her latest tweet which she posted alongside an emoji of a broken heart. She is currently dating co-contestant and model Asim Riaz. The duo met on Bigg Boss 13 and announced their relationship only recently.

Himanshi took to Twitter late Monday and wrote lines from Akon’s famous song, “Nobody wana see us together.....” She also added a broken heart emoji to the tweet. Fans of Himanshi and Asim were all shocked and they wondered if it was a hint that the two had broken up.

One user asked Himanshi, “Were you together because of ‘nobody(s)’? people not might like asimanshi but if you really love him I don’t know why do you care about that.”

Were you together because of ‘nobody(s)’? people not might like asimanshi but if you really love him I don’t know why do you care about that. ❤️ — n (@sanakinanad) April 6, 2020

A few also had some valuable advice for the singer. “Himashi Plz take care of Our Asim. Abhi Abhi Wo Nikla Trauma wale biggboss se.. and aap bhi thik se rahk khush. Rahi.. mobile chhod do,” wrote one.

Himashi Plz take care of Our Asim. Abhi Abhi Wo Nikla Trauma wale biggboss se.. and aap bhi thik se rahk khush. Rahi.. mobile chhod do#SalNaaz — Daenerys Targaryen 🐲 (@i_Rani_1) April 6, 2020

One fan wrote, “Ur single tweet created more opportunities for opponent fandom to troll both u and #AsimRiaz !! He has to heard from Salman sir and they’re just waiting for one point to start trolling Asim. Atlst rspct d ones who were trending since mrng, disappointed :(( ”

Ur single tweet created more opportunities for opponent fandom to troll both u and #AsimRiaz !! He has to heard from Salman sir and they're just waiting for one point to start trolling Asim. Atlst rspct d ones who were trending since mrng, disappointed :((#AsiManshiFitLookCover — ♥☆TheGautamCity☆♥ (@GautamGang7) April 6, 2020

Some also had genuine relationship advice for Himanshi. “OK.. Ppl will always get Jelous of couple but we must not cry daily Infront of public like this keep it personal.. Relationship is based on 2 ppl only..if anything going wrong then it’s couple fault not others,” wrote one.

OK.. Ppl will always get Jelous of couple but we must not cry daily Infront of public like this 😑😑keep it personal..

Relationship is based on 2 ppl only..if anything going wrong then it's couple fault not others — Huma 🐦🍂 (@Miss_huma_) April 6, 2020

When Himanshi entered reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant, Asim fell for her and declared his feelings. Himanshi, on the other hand, maintained that she was in love with her fiancee but promised friendship to Asim. However, after she was evicted within a few days and came back again, she revealed that she also had feelings for Asim and had broken up with her fiancee.

After much back and forth between the contestants on the show, people in their personal lives - including Asim’s brother Umar and a few friends of the duo, Himanshi admitted she loves Asim and the duo began dating after the show ended. Recently, the couple fondly known as ‘Asimanshi’ appeared in a music video together, which was quite popular with fans.

