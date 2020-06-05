e-paper
Home / Music / Selena Gomez to lend her Instagram page with 178 million followers to highlight and ‘hear more from black voices’

Selena Gomez to lend her Instagram page with 178 million followers to highlight and ‘hear more from black voices’

Singer Selena Gomez has given up her Instagram to influential leaders who can spread awareness about Black Lives Matter protests.

music Updated: Jun 05, 2020 20:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Selena Gomez is doing her bit to support the Black Lives Matter cause.
         

Singer-actor Selena Gomez says she has decided to let influential leaders take over her Instagram account in order to hear more from black voices in the wake of African-American man George Floyd’s death in police custody.

The 27-year-old for Disney star said for the next few days she will let the black leaders ‘‘speak directly to all of us’‘ through her Instagram account which has 178 million followers.

“I have been struggling to know the right things to say to get the word out about this important moment in history. After thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices. “Over the next few days I will be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us. We all have an obligation to do better and we can start by listening with an open heart and mind,” Gomez wrote on the photo-video sharing platform.

 

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in an encounter caught on video. The officer, Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

Following his death thousands have taken to the streets across the US to express their anger at the systemic racism and support the Black Lives Matter movement. PTI SHD SHD

