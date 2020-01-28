Selena Gomez says she was a victim of emotional abuse during relationship with Justin Bieber

music

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 12:51 IST

Singer Selena Gomez has admitted in an interview that her on-and-off relationship with former boyfriend Justin Bieber left her feeling like a victim. Gomez and Bieber dated from 2010 to 2012; they briefly reconciled before splitting up again in early 2013. The couple was reported to have reconciled for a few months each in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017.

In an interview to NPR, the singer -- who has battled depression, anxiety and Lupus in recent months -- said that she needed proper closure from Bieber, who is married to Hailey Baldwin. Speaking about her song, Lose You To Love Me, she said, “I’m very proud of it. It has a different meaning to me now from when I wrote it. I felt I didn’t get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said. It’s not a hateful song; it’s a song that is saying — I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn’t that. It was very difficult and I’m happy it’s over. And I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it’s done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter.”

Asked if the she is referring to her time with Bieber in the song, she said, “You had to get the name in, I get it.” She added, “No, because I’ve found the strength in it. It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I’m not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse...” When the interviewer asked if it was emotional abuse, Gomez said, “Yes, and I think that it’s something that — I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making. As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.”

Gomez’s third studio album, Rare, was released on January 10 to positive reviews.

