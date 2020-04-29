Shweta Pandit delivered daughter in Italy amid Covid-19 outbreak, reveals why it ‘didn’t feel right’ to share news

music

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 11:06 IST

Singer Shweta Pandit became a mom for the first time when she delivered her daughter in February. She is currently in Italy with her husband Ivano Fucci, an Italian film producer.

Speaking to The Times of India, Shweta said it did not feel right sharing the news with her fans amid the coronavirus outbreak. “It didn’t feel right to share our happiest news when everything around us was so difficult. The COVID-19 crisis in Italy was worse than it is in India currently. But now that the lockdown here is almost getting lifted, Ivano and I decided to share our happiness,” she said. The couple have been in Italy since the last six month and live in Florence.

The couple have named their daughter Izana, which means ‘most powerful’ and is given as a title to ‘kind and compassionate monarchs’ in Ethiopia.

Italy is among the worst hit countries by the pandemic and has been observing strict lockdown since March 9. Talking about welcoming her daughter in a tense environment, Shweta said, “The most challenging part is staying away from my own family through pregnancy and delivery. I never thought that I’d be able to take care of a newborn, but I’ve surprised myself.” Shweta, who is the granddaughter of legendary classical singer Pandit Jasraj, says her ‘dadu’ calls her daily to check in on her.

Also read: Step inside Taapsee Pannu’s house in Mumbai, actor recalls how she made it home. Watch video

Earlier, speaking about living in Italy amid the outbreak, she had said, “Despite initial panic, there’s a sense of togetherness among everyone. People seem to have accepted the lockdown. The squares are empty, and the usual morning crowds are nowhere to be seen. I saw how quickly the authorities took the decisions — they value human life more than the billions they will lose due to this lockdown. More than a struggle, I see the country triumph over this pandemic.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more