Step inside Taapsee Pannu’s house in Mumbai, actor recalls how she made it home. Watch video

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 16:26 IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu has been sharing throwback images and videos, making her journey as an outsider in Bollywood. Her latest is about when she bought her flat in Mumbai and made it her own.

Sharing a picture, she wrote how the process coincided with her shooting of Anurag Kashyap film Manmarziyaan: “This is the day I had my apartment in Mumbai ready, with all interior work done. It was strange that when I left for the shoot of Manmarziyaan I left from the old apartment I had taken on rent when I first moved to Mumbai n by the time I finished shooting the film n came back I entered the new apartment. Like a new chapter began just like that.”



She went on to explain how her mother and sister were the forces behind the transformation the apartment saw - of how it became a ‘home’ from a ‘house’. “It was a very seamless transition for me but it went through its share of teething issues which were all sorted by my sister n mom before I entered home. Made me realise no matter how much effort you put in, the house stays a house until it’s lived in with your family who then make it ‘Home’. That’s the blue door that I wanted for my home n keeping the ambition flying high I always wanted a logo instead of a name plate outside my house.”



She spoke with satisfaction of how a girl carving out a space for herself. She concluded, “Seeing it all come together for the first time was definitely a defining moment in a girl’s life who wanted to create her own space which she can look at everytime she sets an ambitious goal and feel ‘it’s possible’.”

Taapsee recently featured in a video showcasing her home. As part of it, Taapsee explained what were the thoughts going on in her sister and her minds as they planned the interiors. ‘Shabby Chic’ is how she described her home. Taapsee mentioned how everything was ‘pastel and European’ in her home and they had introduced pop elements, here and there. Taapsee made a special mention of a big clock that frames one of the prominent walls of her home because ‘if you don’t value time, time will not value you’. She also showed off ‘her little forest area’ and everything in there has a ‘wooden decor’ there.

Through the lockdown, Taapsee has been sharing nuggets of her life as throwback and one of them was her acknowledgement of her flaws.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture that has her wearing a gorgeous blue sari. “This is like a BTS from a shoot I did for Gaurang. I remember how I was concerned that my short hair won’t suit the sarees he makes Coz they r so traditional but he was so nonchalant about it n said we will use your original hair length, colour , texture, everything natural, everything YOU. That really made me think sometimes you just have to embrace how you look only then the world will embrace it. Shying away from how you look is never going to help you grow in life. The day I accepted my flaws was the day I came into my true self n my flaws helped me get a unique identity #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.”

Taapsee’s last release before the lockdown was Thappad. Speaking about it, she had explained how she had always been a rebel in life and working with Anubhav Sinha had been an honour. She has told IANS, “I was very sure I wanted to be a part of ‘Thappad’. It is an honour to have worked with Anubhav sir on this project where he approached a sensitive topic in the most impactful way possible,” Taapsee said.

“I have been a rebel by nature since childhood, and that reflects in my choice of films. The last 6 months have been very interesting for me. From doing stand-up comedy to this incredibly nuanced role in ‘Thappad;, I have had the opportunity to really expand my range of work.”

