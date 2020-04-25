Taapsee Pannu wants to make a list of places she wants to visit: ‘Quite possible that things won’t be the same tomorrow’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 11:58 IST

Taapsee Pannu is flipping through her vacation pictures to while away time in lockdown and has now shared a memory from her trip to the Vatican. The picture shows her walking towards Saint Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City with her back to the camera and a small backpack on her shoulder.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, “One of those trips I just decided to take very impulsively. Rome. Was in my list since long time. I love seeing places which should either have beach, crystal blue water n good restaurants or should have a lot of history to know n study about and have a lot of good restaurants. Basically good restaurants is the basic common key here. I loved using all the local apps to find me local transport n restaurants to dine in. Quaint cafes which make u pause.”

She went on to share her plans post the Covid -19 pandemic and wrote, “I think it will be some till I experience the thrill of travelling again. But until then, we can make a list of all places in the world we want to see coz life is too short and we all have witnessed that it’s quite possible that things won’t be the same tomorrow #Throwback #Archives #QuarantinePost.”

Taapsee had earlier shared a post about how she was missing out on the madness that actors thrive on as she longed to be on a film set. She shared a still from her 2018 film Manmarziyaan which showed her sitting on a scooter in salwar kameez.

Also read: Rajeev Khandelwal says casting couch is not rape: ‘The one who gives in is equally responsible’

“This throwback is clearly out of missing the madness we thrive on as actors. The calm we find in the most crazy situations. Need to get back to the chaos soon... Btw that’s a rig being attached to my scooter to test my balancing skills. Both with the weight n emotions in the take. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost,” she said.

Taapsee’s latest role in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad has been widely acclaimed. She will now be seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more