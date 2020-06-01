‘2020 is just awful’: WWE community mourns death of indies wrestling star

other-sports

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 16:49 IST

The wrestling community on Monday mourned the untimely death of indies wrestling star Danny Havoc at the age of 45. Havoc, who was known for competing in hardcore death matches in Game Changer Wrestling and Combat Zone Wrestling, passed away just two months after his wife Brianne Morrow had died of a heart failure. GCW, in a statement wrote: “With a broken heart, the GCW family mourns the loss of Grant Berkland aka Danny Havoc. Danny was an incredibly talented, intelligent, caring & genuine person.

“He was also an elite performer that entertained a generation of fans & inspired a generation of aspiring performers,” the statement further said. Havoc, who won multiple titles with CZW, was born and raised in Cylinder, Iowa, and learnt to wrestle in his barn in his earlier days.

Also read: ‘Veni, vidi, vici’: UFC star Jon Jones threatens to leave title amid pay dispute

WWE Smackdown star Mustafa Ali, who is heavily rumoured to be the Smackdown hacker, took to Twitter and wrote: “I shared a locker room a few times w/ Danny Havoc but didn’t know him on a personal level. Reading all the wonderful stories/memories from his friends makes it clear that the we lost someone special.”

I shared a locker room a few times w/ Danny Havoc but didn’t know him on a personal level. Reading all the wonderful stories/memories from his friends makes it clear that the we lost someone special.



My sincere condolences to his friends, family and fans. Rest in power, Danny. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 1, 2020

I’m so sorry for Danny Havoc’s family, friends and fans.



I didn’t know him well but all I’ve ever heard about him throughout the years painted him as a passionate, kind-hearted guy.



The pro wrestling community has lost yet another good one...



Take care of each other, guys. ❤️ — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 1, 2020

He further added: “My sincere condolences to his friends, family and fans. Rest in power, Danny.”

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens also paid his condolences to Havoc’s family: “I’m so sorry for Danny Havoc’s family, friends and fans. I didn’t know him well but all I’ve ever heard about him throughout the years painted him as a passionate, kind-hearted guy.

RIP Danny Havoc....man, 2020 is just awful — Tegan Nox 🏴𠁧𠁢𠁷𠁬𠁳𠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) June 1, 2020

“The pro wrestling community has lost yet another good one... Take care of each other, guys,” he said.

WWE NXT stars Mia Yim and Tegan Nox also took to Twitter to express their condolences. “Damn... #RIP Danny Havoc,” Yim wrote: “RIP Danny Havoc....man, 2020 is just awful,” Nox added.

This is the third death in the wrestling community in recent days as former WWE star Shad Gaspard had passed away last month, after getting caught up in a strong current off Venice Beach in California. Last week, Stardom star Hana Kimura, aged 22, was also found dead, in what appeared to be a case of suicide.