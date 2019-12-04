CM Punk takes dig at WWE talents, names his pick for ‘most talented’ wrestler in the world

other-sports

CM Punk may have returned to WWE television after a lengthy hiatus but that has not stopped him from criticising various aspects of the promotion. From talking about various storylines to making sly comments about Seth Rollins, Punk has entertained the fans in WWE Backstage and the former world champion once again took a dig at the current talent pool in the company. John Morrison, who resigned with WWE recently, tweeted that he ‘can’t wait to stand again in a #WWE ring opposite the most talented people in the business’. In reply, Punk corrected him and said that ‘Will Ospreay is in NJPW’.

Ospreay has made his name in promotions all around the world and is currently the NJPW Junior Heavyweight champion. Punk has praised him on a lot of occasions and both of them share a cordial relationship.

Dude, @WillOspreay is in New Japan. — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) December 4, 2019

Few months ago, Seth Rollins was also involved in a Twitter spat with Ospreay which included Rollins calling WWE “best wrestling on the planet”. When asked about the incident, he stood by his words and said that he cannot wait for the day when he will be facing Ospreay in the ring.

“I said because I believe it. I work for them as I have been with WWE for 9 years I believe that I am grateful to be with them. There is no other company in the world to have that work style or the pleasure as we have. Ospreay has a different perspective to WWE. There would surely be an opportunity between Seth Rollins and Will and I can’t wait for that. However I appreciate his talent, dedication, but it’s difficult to understand what it feels to walk in my shoes and vice versa, so till then I am convinced that WWE is the best professional wrestling on the planet,” he said.