CM Punk to face Seth Rollins? WWE Superstar gives clear answer on Wrestlemania dream match

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 10:17 IST

Ever since the former WWE Champion CM Punk has made a return to WWE television, there has been rumours circulating about a potential Wrestlemania dream match against Seth Rollins - the self-proclaimed “leader” of the Raw bandwagon at the moment. It all started after Rollins took to Twitter to lay down a challenge for the ‘Best in the World’ after Punk made a shocking appearance at WWE Backstage talk show on Fox Network three weeks ago.

Punk, in the next episode of WWE Backstage said he is not actively pursuing a WWE return in the moment, while further asked Rollins to stop using his name to gain “relevancy”. Meanwhile, Rollins continued to talk up Punk on chat shows, where he criticised the former World Champion for hiding behind “Fox” label, and then also mentioned Punk’s name on RAW, much to the frustration of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Now, in this week’s episode of WWE Backstage, Rollins made an appearance where he was questioned on the potential of a fight between the two superstars. In his reply, the former Shield member, ruled out the fight saying that Punk is clearly not interested.

“Look to be honest with you, I am here, he’s (Punk) not here. I am not shocked about that. I think I have exhausted all my energy on the subject. I just don’t think it’s going anywhere,” Rollins said.

“I am not shocked he’s not here. Now, maybe it’s time to move on to something that matters. I wish he was here, I wish we could have a face-to-face. But it’s not on the cards,” he added.