 Commonwealth Games 2018 Table Tennis: Manika Batra beats Yu Mengyu to win gold
Commonwealth Games 2018 Table Tennis: Manika Batra beats Yu Mengyu to win gold

Manika Batra beat Yu Mengyu in women’s Table Tennis 11-7, 11-6, 11-2, 11-7 to win gold at 2018 Commonwealth Games.

other sports Updated: Apr 14, 2018 16:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Manika Batra won in straight games to clinch gold in women’s Table Tennis at 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Indian table tennis player Manika Batra claimed gold in women’s singles beating Yu Mengyu of Singapore at the 2018 Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

The 22-year-old Delhi girl thumped her opponent 11-7, 11-6, 11-2, 11-7.

Batra had beaten Tracy Feng of Australia in the round of 16, Yihan Zhou of Singapore in quarters and Tianwel Feng in semis to make the final.

This is Batra’s third medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, having failed to win a medal in Glasgow in 2014.

In the men’s doubles bronze medal play-off, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty beat Singapore’s Pang Yew En Keon and Poh Shao Feng Ethan.

Desai and Shetty triumphed in straight games to clinch the bronze medal and add to India’s CWG 2018 medal tally.

