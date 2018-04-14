Commonwealth Games 2018 Table Tennis: Manika Batra beats Yu Mengyu to win gold

Indian table tennis player Manika Batra claimed gold in women’s singles beating Yu Mengyu of Singapore at the 2018 Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

The 22-year-old Delhi girl thumped her opponent 11-7, 11-6, 11-2, 11-7.

READ | Commonwealth Games 2018 Badminton: Ashwini Ponnappa, N Sikki Reddy win bronze

Batra had beaten Tracy Feng of Australia in the round of 16, Yihan Zhou of Singapore in quarters and Tianwel Feng in semis to make the final.

This is Batra’s third medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, having failed to win a medal in Glasgow in 2014.

In the men’s doubles bronze medal play-off, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty beat Singapore’s Pang Yew En Keon and Poh Shao Feng Ethan.

Desai and Shetty triumphed in straight games to clinch the bronze medal and add to India’s CWG 2018 medal tally.